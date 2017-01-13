State accelerates I-25 widening

It’s one of the most important business issues facing El Paso County — second only to workforce development, says Dirk Draper, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC.

And thanks to action recently taken by the Colorado Department of Transportation, widening the 17-mile stretch of Interstate 25 between Castle Rock and Monument could start as early as summer 2019.

At a Castle Rock press conference Jan. 6, CDOT executive director Shailen Bhatt said the environmental and planning process for I-25 improvements, to include the two-lane “gap” between the Douglas County line and Castle Rock, will be “greatly accelerated.” CDOT estimates the project cost to be around a half-billion dollars.

The decision to move forward comes with two major caveats: a clean environmental assessment and funding.

“You need two things to widen a highways,” Bhatt said. “You need money … and you need [a National Environmental Policy Act] decision.”

CDOT was able to find money for the initial planning stages from financing meant for the C-470 Express Lanes project, he said.

The C-470 project needs less money than originally anticipated, allowing CDOT to move $15 million for the initial environmental and preconstruction work for the expansion project. Those funds, along with $6 million already set aside for a Programmatic & Environmental Linkages study, mean the project will be shovel-ready if the money becomes available in 2019.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said he is optimistic about both the environmental study and funding.

“I don’t think the environmental study will be a huge obstacle,” the mayor said. “But there was a lot of money spent to engineer around the [Preble’s Meadow mouse] in Monument, so you never can tell. I think the legislative funding is the big obstacle.”

Suthers said he is pleased with the momentum to fast-track the project.

“I think this is a testament to public sentiment,” he added. “When people started talking about the prospect of this taking 10 years, it wasn’t just leaders stepping up and saying, ‘That’s ridiculous.’ It was the public saying, ‘That’s ridiculous.’”

According to the mayor, about 100,000 people drive the Denver-Monument corridor daily.

“Can you imagine the founders … when Colorado became a state in 1876? I don’t think even the most visionary among them could have predicted that two of the 40 largest cities in America would be in Colorado and 60-some miles apart. But that’s how the West has developed; that’s how Colorado has developed,” Suthers said.

“Our economic development of these two great cities is dependent on the free flow of traffic.”

But infrastructure across the state is decades behind where it should be, Bhatt said.

“We have an interstate system that was designed in the ’50s, built in the ’60s for a population in the 1980s that they thought would be about 3 million people,” he said. “We’re at 6 million people today.”

Bhatt said the department doesn’t currently have the funds for the project.

“We’ve pulled every rabbit out of the hat that we can in this era of limited and constrained highway funding,” he said. Amy Ford, CDOT spokesperson, said there isn’t an official priority list for state projects, but the Monument-Castle Rock development ranks near the top.

“There’s still a significant funding challenge,” Bhatt said. “It will be a heavy lift, but there’s been a lot of discussion over the last couple years about transportation funding, and I believe the ingredients are there to get this done.”

The local legislative and Northern Colorado delegations are “feeling a lot of pressure,” Suthers said.

“I just wish they would get over some of the philosophical issues I don’t quite understand,” he said. “I don’t see the hospital provider fee question as an end-around TABOR. It should have been an enterprise in the first place, and that is a way to produce money without a tax increase.”

Drawing from transportation expertise honed as a former environmental studies project manager for CH2M Hill, Draper said this project has already taken a unique approach.

“As far as I know, this is first time CDOT and the Federal Highway Administration have allowed a PEL [programmatic] and NEPA [environmental impact] process to run concurrently,” he said. “To me, that shows their willingness to accelerate the process, and their recognition of how pertinent this is to the Front Range and to El Paso and Douglas counties and the South Denver metro area.”

Draper said public input has had a major impact on expediting the needed preconstruction studies.

“There’s been tremendous communication from elected leaders and the business community about the importance of this,” he said. “Being at the table during the public process will accelerate this project. Money flows to planned projects. Getting the PEL and NEPA process done will accelerate funding for this.”

Suthers said state leaders must seek common ground to find money for infrastructure needs.

“The reality is, what we need now is a commitment for construction funding,” he said. “I ask all our legislators, on both sides of the aisle, to put partisanship aside and do everything they can to find a solution to get funding for this project.

“It needs to be done now.”