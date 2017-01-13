Carter’s business stands on Twelve Legs

After a decade of television experience, Jason Carter decided to branch out and start his own business.

While the Washington native acknowledges the move was risky, he said creating Twelve Legs Marketing was worth it.

“I call it Twelve Legs because those are the number of legs in our family,” he said. “My wife and I have two dogs — so 12 legs total. It’s a way to tie the business to our family.”

Carter recently discussed his new business and his goals for the future.

How did you end up in Colorado Springs?

I’m a native of Washington state, grew up there, went to college there. Then I took jobs along the West Coast, working in television, covering sports. I spent about 10 years in television.

I moved here for a job at KRDO, covering sports and being the sports anchor. It was a great opportunity — I got to cover some great stories at the Air Force Academy, at the United States Olympic Training Center, at Colorado College. This is a great town to be a sports reporter.

So why did you decide to start Twelve Legs Marketing?

I wanted a change, and I saw a niche that needed to be filled. I still get to do some of the things I love — cover stories of local athletes, film game highlights — but I get to branch out and help companies spread their messages about their products. It was something I talked about with my wife for about a year. We knew it would be a good fit for our personal lives, and we believed it would be a success for our professional lives. We were right; it’s worked out well.

So what do you specialize in?

Our specialty, of course, is video production and editing services to clients — but that’s just the icing on the cake. We are a full-service marketing firm. We can provide Search Engine Optimization, social media services, all kinds of digital services.

What have you learned in your first year of business?

I’ve learned to balance my time better. In television, you work on one thing until you’re finished, then you move on to the next once you get it done. When you own a business, you have to learn to balance projects. I’ve had to learn how to make the most of the hours in a day. So I think the biggest thing I’ve learned is how to manage everything in my life.

What do you do for fun?

We go out on hikes with our two dogs. We just got a puppy who is a ball of energy. So we go hiking and walking a lot. I also am a big sports fan. I love to watch local teams play. I am fortunate that I get to do a lot of work with the Air Force Academy still, so I get my sports fix that way.

What would you change about the Springs?

I think I’d change the fact that so few people know about Colorado Springs. It’s one of the best places to live, according to U.S. News & World Report. People don’t realize what a jewel we have here. There are so many things I like about Colorado Springs — the list just continues to grow. People know about the successes in Denver; what they don’t realize is that we have that going on here too, but in a more affordable area.

Where do you want your business to be in five years?

Growing. Hopefully, growing. I’d like to add a couple of services to help local businesses and address their marketing needs. I’d like to add some employees — it’s just me right now. I’d like to lead in helping people with social media and using it to spread the word about their businesses.

Do you have advice for those who want to start a business?

Go for it. I’d tell them to take the risk and do it. You’ll work hard. But if you believe in yourself and your capabilities — you can do it. Take the opportunity. I’ve never been happier.