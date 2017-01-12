City revenue ends year on high note

Colorado Springs ended the year with revenue far above that received in 2015, according to news from the city’s finance office.
The 2 percent general fund sales-and-use tax revenue ended December more than 17 percent higher than December 2015, and with total revenue more than 8 percent higher than all of 2015. The city’s lodging and automobile tax, known as LART, was up more than 19 percent higher than December 2015 and 14.7 percent higher year-over-year.
Revenue from sales taxes in December:
- General fund: $13.5 million
- 2C for roads: $4.1 million
- .4 percent for public safety: $2.7 million
- TOPS: $678,665
- Lodger’s tax: $301,845
- Auto rental: $43,345
Industries with the highest increase for the month: commercial machines, with a 78 percent increase; building materials was up 43 percent and medical marijuana was up more than 22 percent. Business services saw a 13.37 percent decrease for the month.