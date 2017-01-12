City revenue ends year on high note

Colorado Springs ended the year with revenue far above that received in 2015, according to news from the city’s finance office.

The 2 percent general fund sales-and-use tax revenue ended December more than 17 percent higher than December 2015, and with total revenue more than 8 percent higher than all of 2015. The city’s lodging and automobile tax, known as LART, was up more than 19 percent higher than December 2015 and 14.7 percent higher year-over-year.