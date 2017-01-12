Daily News

City revenue ends year on high note

Colorado Springs ended the year with revenue far above that received in 2015, according to news from the city’s finance office.

The 2 percent general fund sales-and-use tax revenue ended December more than 17 percent higher than December 2015, and with total revenue more than 8 percent higher than all of 2015.  The city’s lodging and automobile tax, known as LART, was up more than 19 percent higher than December 2015 and 14.7 percent higher year-over-year.

Revenue from sales taxes in December:

  • General fund: $13.5 million
  • 2C for roads: $4.1 million
  • .4 percent for public safety: $2.7 million
  • TOPS: $678,665
  • Lodger’s tax: $301,845
  • Auto rental: $43,345

Industries with the highest increase for the month: commercial machines, with a 78 percent increase; building materials was up 43 percent and medical marijuana was up more than 22 percent. Business services saw a 13.37 percent decrease for the month.

