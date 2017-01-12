BBB, UCCS partner for multi-generational workforce series

Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado and the UCCS College of Business will offer a four-part, interactive, professional development series, beginning Jan. 26 through April 13, titled “Leading the Multi-Generational Workforce.”

The series was designed to address human resource and marketing needs of small-business owners and professionals and attendees will learn strategies for leading a multigenerational workforce, including Millennials. The intended audience includes organizations and professionals of all generations.

This is the first such educational collaboration, according to Gina Sacripanti, director of marketing and events at the BBB.

“This series is new and originated from a discussion about a year ago when BBB and UCCS Office of Professional and Executive Development were discussing the current needs of our business community,” Sacripanti said. “BBB of Southern Colorado wanted to provide additional resources to our accredited businesses for their hiring, staff-retention and marketing strategies. After this meeting, a focus group study was done with business leaders and multi-generational business professionals. The overwhelming topic that we came up with was the Millennial workforce.”

Millennials comprise 26 percent of the population in Colorado Springs, higher than the national average, and the city remains among the top in the nation for attracting Millennials. Currently one-third of the workforce, Millennials will make up half of the region’s workforce in three years.

Series 1-3 are tailored for human resource, management and marketing professionals, whereas Series 4 is open to all but designed for Millennials.

“We look forward to offering this professional development series in conjunction with UCCS,” said Jonathan Liebert, CEO and executive director of BBB of Southern Colorado in a news release. “Learning to motivate, support and interact with employees within each generation is vital for business owners and other professionals.”

“We are excited to partner with the BBB of Southern Colorado to offer this timely and important professional development opportunity. Marshaling the talents of an increasingly diverse workforce will be critical in the coming decade, and the College of Business is pleased to be a resource for these skills,” Venkat Reddy, dean, UCCS College of Business, said in the release.

Series 1: Motivating and Retaining a Millennial Workforce

Catalyst Campus, Colorado Room

555 E. Pikes Peak Ave.

8:30-10:30 a.m. (8 a.m. registration)

Jan. 26, Feb. 2, Feb. 9, Feb. 16

Registration Fees: $200 (for four, 2-hour sessions)

Series 2: Marketing to Millennial Customers

The Penrose House Conference Center

1661 Mesa Ave.

8:30-10:30 a.m. (8 a.m. registration)

Feb. 23, March 2

Registration Fees: $100 (for two, 2-hour sessions)

Series 3: Leading a Multi-Generational Workforce

Library 21c, Venue Room

1175 Chapel Hills Drive

8:30-10:30 a.m. (8 a.m. registration)

March 9, March 16, March 23

Registration Fees: $150 (for three, 2-hour sessions)

Series 4: Surviving and Thriving in your Workplace Environment

Red Leg Brewing Company

4630 Forge Road, Suite B

3-5 p.m. (5-6 p.m. networking)

April 6, April 13

Registration Fees: $100 (for two, 2-hour sessions)