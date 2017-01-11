Space Foundation’s 33rd Space Symposium sells out in record time

The Boeing Exhibit Center and Pavilion has sold out months in advance of the Space Foundation’s 33rd Space Symposium, to take place April 3-6 at The Broadmoor hotel. This is the earliest sell-out in the Symposium’s 33-year history.

“We are seeing our exhibit space selling out sooner year after year. We are also seeing a welcome increase in new and smaller companies in addition to our long-established customers. All this bodes very well for the growth of the industry and signals renewed interest in space globally,” said Kevin Cook, the Space Foundations vice president of marketing and communications.

For 2017, The Boeing Company is sponsoring the Symposium’s two exhibit halls – the Boeing Exhibit Center, located at Broadmoor Hall and the adjacent Boeing Exhibit Center Pavilion. The combined exhibit center’s 180 displays of the latest in space technology, products and services will include 34 first-time Symposium exhibitors and 25 exhibitors from outside of the U.S.

The 33rd Space Symposium is expected to attract thousands of space leaders from dozens of countries to Colorado Springs for the four-day conference. See the agenda, speaker list and registration information at spacesymposium.org.

The Boeing Exhibit Center and Pavilion will open Monday evening, April 3, immediately following the Space Symposium’s opening ceremony, and will be open through Thursday, April 6. The exhibit center is only open to Space Symposium participants, and is not open to the general public. See the complete list of exhibitors and a map of the exhibits at spacesymposium.org.

Follow the conversation leading up to and during the 33rd Space Symposium on Twitter and Instagram with the official hashtags: #33SS and #SpaceSymposium.

Reserve exhibit space now for the 34th Space Symposium, April 16-19, 2018, at The Broadmoor, by contacting [email protected].