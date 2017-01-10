Kentucky firm buys Hyatt House for $8.4 million

A Kentucky-based hotel investment firm purchased the 126-room Hyatt Place hotel in Colorado Springs last month for $8.4 million, according to El Paso County property records.

Brokers at the Denver office of CBRE Hotels represented the seller — a joint venture between Denver-based Sage Hospitality and California-based equity firm Whitman Peterson — in the sale of the hotel at 5805 Delmonico Drive in north-central Colorado Springs (near the intersection of I-25 and Rockrimmon).

The 13,504-square-foot hotel and the 2.53-acre property on which it sits sold Dec. 21 to Schulte Hospitality Group (based in Louisville, Ky.), according to El Paso County property records. The seller purchased the property in February 2014 for $4.9 million.

Larry Kaplan and Mark Darrington, CBRE Hotels’ senior vice presidents for Denver, represented the seller in the transaction. Despite the fact that now is a prime time to own investment properties in and around Colorado Springs, Kaplan said the seller had purchased the property with plans to sell it after renovations (which it had completed before the December transaction).

“They executed on their business plan,” he said.

In a recent news release announcing the transaction, Kaplan said that the sale is an indication that the local real estate investment market is healthy, active and being driven by strong fundamentals.

“The Colorado Springs’ hotel market has experienced strong growth over the last 12 months as the local economy has continued to strengthen,” he said. “The Hyatt House opportunity was deemed attractive by a variety of investors across the country and we wish Schulte Hospitality continued success with the hotel.”

