Public invited to interact with city representatives

Colorado Springs-based political group, Liberty First, will host a community forum Jan. 17 at 6:45 p.m. in the meeting room at East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.

The hour-and-a-half open discussion will allow citizens and media the opportunity to ask city councilors questions pertaining to city-related topics and issues.

In light of upcoming city elections, the event is to serve as a learning opportunity and will include participation from councilors Jill Gaebler, Bill Murray, Andy Pico, Tom Strand and Helen Collins, according to a news release.

Questioners will have 30 seconds to ask questions or comment; disrespectful attendees will be asked to leave, said David Kelly, president of Liberty First.

“Our focus is to have a fun open dialogue with the city council members presenting all things about our city and its government,” he said. “No taboo topics, we want to have respectful discourse. If a city councilor chooses not to respond to a question … then so be it.”

Liberty First’s stated mission is advocacy of liberty, individual freedom, free markets and limited government. It’s the organization’s first public forum and will host a second with Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey and El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder March 7 at Library 21c.

For more information, contact Kelly at 719-237-4598.