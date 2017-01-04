GE Johnson Construction Company celebrates 50 years

GE Johnson Construction Company celebrates its 50th year in business this week. In 1967, company founder Gilbert E. Johnson signed the company into business and opened the doors in Colorado Springs, marking the beginning of five decades of construction management and general contracting services matched by a steadfast commitment to the community.

“GE Johnson Construction Company is honored to celebrate our 50th year in business,” said GE Johnson CEO Jim Johnson. “When we opened our doors, we didn’t set out to become just another general contractor; instead, we wanted to commit to our values and strive for continuous improvement. As we look back on our successes — which would not have been possible without the tremendous relationships we have built with owners, clients, architects and vendors — we are so thankful. We are prepared to lead our industry into the future by embracing emerging technology and recruiting the best people. Here at home, we are getting ready to meet the challenges of one-of-a-kind projects such as the United States Olympic Museum and the Pikes Peak Summit Complex. GE Johnson will always be a continuous presence in the Colorado Springs community and throughout the Western region, and we are grateful to be the contractor of choice for our clients and our community.”

The company has become one of the premier construction firms in the Rocky Mountain and Central regions. The firm specializes in complex and schedule-driven projects across a variety of niches and has completed projects across 14 states and maintains additional offices in: Denver, and Vail; Oklahoma City, Okla.; and Jackson and Casper, Wyo.