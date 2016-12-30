Resolutions that were made to be kept

As the New Year approaches, it’s time for resolutions.

Mine — and I suspect yours — are the usual pedestrian mishmash of good intentions and unrealizable ambitions.

I’ll get up at 5 a.m. and drive to the health club before dawn; work out furiously; get to the office at 7:30 a.m.; write scintillating columns, brilliant investigative pieces, charming features, biting blogs and lively profiles.

I’ll confine myself to a single glass of wine in the evening; visit all 21 of my grandchildren; put money in an individual retirement account; file my taxes before April 15; win that overdue Pulitzer Prize; write a bestseller and do the 200-mile, Logan-to-Jackson Hole ride on my ancient Specialized Sequoia road bike. I’ll paint the house; rebuild the sagging front porch and hit a big jackpot in Cripple Creek … what a year 2017 will be!

Dream on.

What I’ll actually do is try to stay healthy; walk the dogs; do reasonably good work and be grateful for every hour, every day, every month and every year. At 76, the Grim Reaper has me in his sights.

My resolutions might be comically unrealistic, but there are things that all of us can do to improve our city and our lives.

Focusing on business, here are a few suggestions.

SUPPORT the home team

In 1926, my mother, then 28, hired a childhood friend to photograph her Colorado Springs wedding. Her friend wasn’t a commercial photographer, but an aspiring art photographer and entrepreneur who had tried her hand at raising turkeys, publishing illustrated brochures for the tourist trade and a variety of other ventures. My grandmother, who was paying for the wedding, was skeptical.

But my mother wanted Laura Gilpin to photograph my parents’ wedding and reception. In retrospect, that mom chose a woman who would become one of the greatest photographers of the 20th century is both wonderfully serendipitous and perfectly predictable. My mother had adventurous tastes, confidence in her friend and wasn’t afraid of failure.

Gilpin became an artist whose powerful work still inspires. The takeaway is simple: Support our local artists, entrepreneurs, nonprofit dreamers and for-profit schemers. If we don’t, who will? And if we don’t support our own, the smart ones will leave town and enrich other cities.

PAY ATTENTION TO PLAN COS

Do you enjoy going to interminable meetings led by long-winded elected officials and earnest bureaucrats? Do you want to spend the next year or so attending such meetings, listening to your fellow residents contribute to “the process” and thereby playing a minor role in the creation of the city’s new Comprehensive Plan?

Business interests will be at the table, thanks to the Chamber of Commerce & EDC, the Housing and Building Association and Colorado Springs Forward. But those organizations shouldn’t do it all — unless local business owners pay attention, some of the plan’s multiple outcomes may not be to their liking. A new comprehensive plan is like a supertanker — once it gains speed on a particular course, it’s very difficult to turn it around. So go to the meetings, be bored, be engaged and make sure you’re close to the helm.

DON’T WORRY ABOUT D.C.

Every minute we spend focusing on/arguing about/agonizing over the D.C. follies is a minute wasted. National politics promises to be abrasive, directionless, unpredictable and not much fun to watch. Alas, no one has the power to cancel this particular sitcom.

BE HAPPY ABOUT CITY HALL

We have a functional, responsive and frequently effective city government. Potholes? Problem solved. Stormwater? They’re working on it. Downtown revival? Happening as we speak, and it’s accelerating. Chronic homelessness? Every city in America is struggling to find and fund solutions, and we’re doing far better than most.

Still, hold your applause until December 2017.

If we’re lucky, the Olympic Museum and Hall of Fame and the Pikes Peak Summit House will be under construction; Perry Sanders will be breaking ground for a soaring residential high-rise; the 12-0 Falcons will be contending for a national championship; the I-25/Cimarron exit will be near completion, and we’ll all be rich and famous — or at least gainfully employed and not broke.