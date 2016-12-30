Higher ed emphasizes workforce development

Inside a crowded Broadmoor hotel ballroom in October, the UCCS College of Business conducted its annual economic forum. Tatiana Bailey, forum director, pointed out the area’s historic low civilian participation rate — the percentage of the eligible working population (ages 16-65) who are active members of the workforce.

While unemployment levels have bottomed out since the latest recession, the labor participation rate has also dropped dramatically, and is cause for concern among many economists. The participation rate was at about 63 percent during summer 2016, down from its most recent peak of 70 percent between 2009-2010.

“Some of this is attributable to the aging of the U.S. population,” forum literature said, “but some of it is also due to a misalignment between available jobs and education/vocational training.”

The Pikes Peak Workforce Center reported in 2016 that job openings often outpaced supply because of workforce training challenges.

Attempts to address gaps in skilled labor were a prominent topic of conversation across many industries in 2016 — from law enforcement to health care, education to construction, manufacturing to cybersecurity and information technology.

And many institutions of higher learning answered the call from local businesses for skilled labor — bolstering efforts to ensure a healthy labor market in future years.

‘SKILLED UP’

The positions that are chronically unfilled often require more education than a high school diploma, but less than a four-year degree, according to Debbie Sagen, Pikes Peak Community College’s vice president of workforce development. The college is doing its part to create solutions.

“There are a couple areas where the college has made real strides,” she said. “The areas where we’ve made the biggest gains are in understanding what the employer needs and acting on that in practical ways.”

For instance, the college’s career and education programs advisory councils (about 30 strong) bring together industry employers, recruiters, subject matter experts and human resources representatives to discuss workforce training needs with the college.

“When the labor market tightens, those council meetings get packed and heated,” Sagen said. “They see the community college as a new talent pool, so they tend to come and want to do interviews and hire graduates.”

PPCC has been increasing certification offerings so workers can be trained quickly — and locally.

“You used to have to leave the community to get those certifications because only big communities could sustain them,” she said. “We’re looking at models where we can run those programs with local talent so people don’t have to go to LA or Chicago or Houston.”

And the college started hosting mixers this year so those in technical industries — welding, manufacturing and Computer Aided Design — can meet students in a low-pressure environment.

“We invite students and employers to hang out and have a soft drink and a snack on a Thursday afternoon and just meet each other,” Sagen said. “We just had a mixer a few weeks ago, and I know two people who are hired when they graduate in December.”

Employee demand still outweighs supply, she said. Health care has the greatest shortage, with IT a not-too-distant second. Construction is also a field in dire need of workers.

“We’re trying hard not to work in isolation,” Sagen said. “Instead we’re reaching out and creating sector partnerships led by industry, but with support services.”

Developing workforce isn’t just about short-term solutions, Sagen said. With the right strategies, a highly capable workforce can always be at the ready.

“We want [the region’s workforce] to be well-trained today, tomorrow and 10 years from now,” she said. “But a significant challenge is such a big portion of the population is very under-qualified. We need to get them skilled up and ready to go.”

‘A DEEPER POOL’

UCCS takes several approaches in developing the region’s future workforce. One step means making sure the four-year institution trains enough teachers — especially in high-demand fields that emphasize science, technology, engineering and math.

Tom Christensen has taught physics at UCCS for 26 years and is the director of UCCSTeach, a university program started in 2010. It is designed to better prepare future secondary science and math teachers.

Students can take the traditional track to becoming a teacher, but due to a shortage of highly qualified STEM instructors, UCCS encourages those who have already worked in those fields and have a bachelor’s degree in a science- or math-related discipline to consider education. Those candidates can start teaching professionally in as little as one year, Christensen said.

The regional need for qualified math and science teachers is so great, one local high school could have hired every graduate from a single UCCSTeach class.

“Supply in the area hasn’t kept up, and the shortage goes back a ways,” Christensen said. “But we’ve tripled the number of students and graduates since the beginning of the program.”

Christensen said UCCSTeach is turning out about 20 math and science teachers a year, “and they aren’t having any trouble finding jobs.”

The program’s benefits are threefold: A graduate gets a career in education; a pipeline of educated employees is created for high-demand, well-paying STEM jobs; and teachers have a better grasp of content, so the quality of education is higher and teacher turnover is lower.

“Those teachers are way more likely to make it beyond five years, and it gets districts out of a cycle of having to rehire entire departments every three to five years,” said David Khaliqi, a former Academy District 20 high school teacher and director of UCCS’ Pre-Collegiate Development Program.

Khaliqi’s program takes aim at the workforce shortage during a student’s first years of high school.

“And we want the student who’s not ready for college,” Khaliqi said. That could mean a C average, gaps in math and writing skills and no family legacy of higher education.

As part of the Pre-Collegiate program, students can participate in concurrent enrollment, where college courses can be completed at their high school or even on campus.

“During the student’s rising 10th grade summer, PCDP students will self-select into a career pathway,” according to the program’s website. Those pathways include courses in business, education, engineering, health professions and human services. Students can earn up to 30 college credits before high school graduation.

Khaliqi said the intent then isn’t for students to graduate from college early. Instead, they want students to get a head start in high school to lighten their regular four-year course load so students can acclimate to the demands of college courses.

“And we want them to start thinking in terms of a major early,” he said.

Currently the university is working with Harrison District 2, District 49 and Academy District 20, and it is in discussions to grow the program to Colorado Springs District 11 and Widefield District 3. There are about 40 students per school participating and about six schools are represented from the three districts.

“We grow those connections into possible internships when students get closer to that point,” Khaliqi said.

As a result of the program, he said the university — and the area’s workforce — is attracting a broader demographic of potential employees.

“First, having this target group even come into the [university] system is a huge workforce development piece. It’s considering a population that wasn’t even on the radar three years ago,” he said.

“Look at our changing demographics in the southern part of state. For instance, Hispanic students are often underrepresented and not on a college pathway. We’re … expanding the potential workforce because we’re dipping into a deeper pool of students.”