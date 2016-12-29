SCIFs being developed in the Springs

In a digital world of networks and advancing technologies, there are critical systems and data that must be highly protected to avoid series threats to business, natural security and defense.

Used for government operations, military intelligence or technological advancements, enclosed areas within buildings — called Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities — are built across the country to process and secure sensitive classified information that mustn’t be exposed or made public.

But creating a SCIF is not an easy task. It can cost hundreds of dollars per square foot, and its construction must follow strict government-mandated requirements: attached walls, floor and ceiling, ducts protected by sound masking devices and interior with steel plates and slab-to-slab with 9-gauge expanded metal.

Right now SCIFs are being constructed locally to gain a competitive edge, enhance technology, protect the nation and grow the economy.

Catalyst Campus

CEO Kevin O’Neil told the Business Journal last month one of his main priorities was to build the campus’s Cyber and Space Operations Center correctly, which will include a SCIF.

“We’ve rebuilt our data storing center three times in requirements,” he said, adding, “I would have never guessed it would have taken the infrastructure and time to just try to get it right.”

And doing it right, he said, means standing up a center that companies and individuals building satellites for space can truly utilize.

“Some place where they can actually operate those satellites and perform the function they want to get done,” O’Neil said.

As for the SCIF, executive director of the campus, Ingrid Ritcher, told the Business Journal in April that its purpose is to provide companies the opportunity to bid on classified work, without having to invest in building a classified space.

“That is the number one thing we hear from companies, ‘I have a clearance, but I can’t bid on the work because I don’t have anywhere to do it,’” she said.

And without agencies to sponsor it, the campus wouldn’t be able to build a SCIF from scratch.

“Companies who wants to work out of this space will have to run through the agency to get authorized,” she said.

Air Force Academy and NCC

At the Air Force Academy, two floors are currently being renovated at McDermott Library for CyberWorx’s permanent space, where a secure facility will be installed, said CyberWorx director, Col. Jeff Collins.

“We’ll be able to do three projects, with one classified and than the other two design projects unclassified,” he told the Business Journal earlier this month.

And in July, the National Cybersecurity Center will move into the former TRW building — owned by UCCS — that already contains a SCIF; it will be re-certified and used for cyber operations.