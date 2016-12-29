Employer health care still a priority despite rising costs

The Lockton Mountain West Benefit Group in Denver released results from its annual Colorado Employer Benefits Survey Dec. 27, revealing employers predict health cost benefits to increase 7.6 percent on average in 2017 [before plan design changes].

Over the last two months, the independent insurance brokerage firm surveyed 280 employers in the state — roughly 15 from Colorado Springs — in health care, education, government, construction, manufacturing and hospitality.

It’s a slight decrease from 2015-2016’s rate at 8 percent; after employers make benefit changes in 2017, they said they plan to limit the increase to 4.7 percent.

So how can employers aggressively manage the rising costs of benefits?

According to Leo Tokar, executive vice president of Lockton Companies, there are a number of tactics that primarily focus on underlying health care costs.

He said typically the first step is to move to self-funding, which allows greater flexibility in how a plan is managed.

“The next step is to understand your population profile using claims data, health risk data [biometrics], chronic condition prevalence, types of services being used, and the like,” he said, adding, “Then, an employer can develop tactics to address those areas.”

For example, an office with a high number of emergency room visits claimed on insurance could change its benefit design to encourage employees to go to more efficient venues such as urgent care and implement telehealth solutions to allow upfront triage, according to Tokar.

Other tactics employers reported to reduce costs included increasing employee and family contributions, deductibles, employees’ out-of-pocket expenses for prescription drugs, reducing benefits or changing carriers.

And although 77 percent of respondents said the increase in cost of health care benefits is their greatest concern [along with regulatory reporting burdens created by health care reform]–employers are expanding ways they can use benefits to attract and retain employees, particularly with Colorado’s low unemployment rate.

“This is likely because of the tight labor market and need to compete for talent,” Tokar said.

The survey has been conducted for the last 16 years and aims to provide the latest trends and strategies affecting employer benefit programs. Colorado’s market continues to experience higher rate increases compared to national surveys.