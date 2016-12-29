The best in 2016: CSBJ’s top online stories

This year, the city wrangled over parkland — whether to swap land with The Broadmoor to give the luxury hotel a spot for stables while securing the Manitou Incline as open space. The communities of Fountain, Security and Widefield found out their drinking water had industrial chemicals, with the U.S. Air Force taking responsibility for the contamination — and part of the clean up.

New restaurants opened, established businesses thrived and CSBJ readers learned about it all thanks to regular web updates and the local print edition.

Here are the most popular web stories for the year:

The top story for the year focused on Sam and Kathy Guadagnoli’s efforts to revitalize a section of North Nevada Avenue. The $75 million project includes a resort-style development with a hotel, urban shopping center, residential units by Cheyenne creek and an upscale steakhouse. Discoveries that local water was contaminated in Security, Widefield and Fountain led to Environmental Protection Agency advisories and a $4.2 million promise by the U.S. Air Force to assist homeowners and water districts with clean-up efforts. The water is contaminated with chemical compounds used in fire-fighting foams, Scotchgard and Teflon products. Executive Editor Ralph Routon’s column about a ballot question that would allow big-box stores to sell full-strength wine and liquor drew the ire of many who were in favor of the idea — and some who would broker no complaints about the city of Seattle. In the end, the legislature passed a compromise bill — full-strength wine and beer in chain stores, but will be phased in over a 20-year period. Some hailed it as the biggest change in the state’s liquor laws since the end of Prohibition. New species found at the Pikes Peak Summit House? Or just an April Fools Day joke by Senior Reporter John Hazlehurst and RTA RTA Architects principal Stuart Coppedge? CSBJ readers loved the annual joke in Hazlehurst’s column. And the CSBJ apologizes for its contributions to fake news.