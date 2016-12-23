Today’s suburbs reflect past designs

Here’s one of the standard Colorado Springs narratives: Once upon a time there was a beautiful, cultured city of 34,000 nestled beneath Pikes Peak. But sometime in the 1950s, hordes of short-fingered vulgarians descended upon the city, transforming it into a wilderness of tract houses, beige subdivisions and cookie-cutter shopping centers.

There’s some truth in that particular screed, but there are other ways of understanding municipal growth and change.

Prior to suburbanization, Colorado Springs was home to three nationally prominent architects, whose pioneering design and architectural work both anticipated and influenced the most important architectural achievement in American history: suburbia. Many of the spare, modernist buildings they designed are still extant, hidden in plain sight throughout the city.

ORIGINS

The intellectual father of the modern subdivision was Frank Lloyd Wright, arguably the most original architect in American history. Wright is remembered for soaring commissions such as the Guggenheim Museum and Fallingwater, but he was particularly fascinated by affordable single-family homes.

Wright believed in the community values created by home ownership and thought good design would create good citizens. He foresaw that the automobile and modern communications would create a new kind of society, one that would be greatly improved by easy access to masterful home design.

To that end, Wright designed the “Usonian’’ house in 1937, a single-story, flat-roofed, open-plan modernist house that could be built anywhere in America. Many were built, but the idiosyncratic structures were more expensive and less practical than the unadorned cottages created by local builders.

Wright had many acolytes, including his granddaughter Elizabeth and her husband Gordon Ingraham, an architect who worked for Wright. In 1947, they moved to Colorado Springs.

As local historian Elaine Freed pointed out in “Modern at Midcentury: The Early ’50s Houses of Ingraham and Ingraham,” the couple enjoyed remarkable success in the early years of their stay, designing more than 15 houses in the first five years alone.

The houses are remarkable for their simplicity, sophistication and continuing appeal. Describing a house built for Bee and George Vradenberg in 1950, Freed describes the features and materials that became the Ingraham’s signature: “flat roof, carport, banks of windows to the south and west, a copious use of redwood inside and out…open plan, compact kitchen and a curious and complicated entrance.”

The city’s artistic and intellectual community embraced the Ingrahams and their Wright-inspired homes, but the designs of others would win the day.

BONNYVILLE

Colorado Springs builder John Bonforte didn’t much care about architecture when he developed the city’s first subdivision on a then-vacant tract of land a couple of miles north of downtown. His simple ranch houses were designed for a mass market — young couples seeking affordable, practical and reasonably attractive places to live.

Bonforte built more than 300 single-story “crackerbox” homes, borrowing styles, ideas and marketing techniques from similar communities across the nation.

Custom materials? Site-specific design? Flat roofs? Forget it! Paint, drywall, one-size-fits-all design? Yes.

Bonnyville has aged well. True to its roots, it remains a neighborhood favored by young couples searching for a safe, affordable, family-friendly environment. Mature landscaping has greatly enhanced the once-stark development.

“It’s very attractive to Millennials,” said Realtor Amanda Miller Luciano. “It’s sort of early mid-century modern, and that’s appealing. The smaller houses, around 1,000 square feet, are typically in the low $200,000s, while the larger ones will be in the mid to high $200,000s.”

JAN RUHTENBERG

Ruhtenberg, a peripatetic European architect who had associated with Mies van der Rohe, Walter Gropius and other European designers and architects, moved to New York City in 1933. Seven years later, he moved to Colorado Springs, where he resided intermittently until the mid-1960s.

In a soon-to-be-published biography, “Modern at Midcentury: Ruhtenberg Revisited,” Elaine Freed casts new light on a largely forgotten architect and designer whose work in both fields was important and influential.

While in New York, Ruhtenberg was deeply involved in Philip Johnson’s groundbreaking “Machine Art” exhibition at the new Museum of Modern Art. That show, credited for turning American design away from Art Deco and towards European modernism, might have been a turning point in Ruhtenberg’s career. Instead, he retreated to the comfortable obscurity of Colorado Springs.

Ruhtenberg’s houses are severely modern, often using plain industrial materials. According to Freed, his first Colorado Springs house, built in 1947 for his own family, “used systems and materials that presaged those he would use in later Colorado houses: a steel frame, pumice block, stucco exterior walls, reinforced concrete foundation, poured concrete flooring, flat roof and large expanses of glass.”

Ruhtenberg and the Ingrahams are long gone, as is John Bonforte. Of the three, Bonforte had the most impact on the Springs’ urban landscape — as the city has grown into a design that includes subdivision after subdivision of single-family homes.

In retrospect, it’s fun to imagine what Bonnyville might have been had the four of them teamed up to design, plan and build the development.

Had they done so, we can be sure of one thing: Their combined projects would cost more than the low $200,000s.