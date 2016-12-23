10 tips for digital marketing success

Courtesy of Chris Jones from Blakely+Co. and Michael Gray from SocialSEO • Designed by Melissa Edwards
The No. 1 overlooked part of digital marketing campaigns is tracking. Always make sure you are being successful. Free tool available: Google Analytics
Don’t waste money on “gut feelings” that the campaign is going well. Measure the return on investment and adjust accordingly.
Make sure you are creating the right brand — and sticking to it — throughout every part of an advertising campaign.
Your message should be tailored to the audience. Free tool for content management: Canva.
So much data is available, it’s easy to collect too much and then not know how to interpret it. Decide which information is important to meet stated goals — conversion rates, open rates, time on page — and stick to that.
While business can glean information about customers during checkout, asking for too much information could lead to abandoned shopping carts.
If you’re hiring a firm for Search Engine Optimization, make sure they fully explore what your business is about before they select the keywords for SEO. Keywords that are too broad mean more competition, making it harder for customers to find your business.
Pay attention to online reviews. It’s difficult to please everyone, but if there are many negative reviews on the same topic, address the problem. There can — and should — be a feedback loop between businesses and customers.
Be sure they have the staff to allocate time to your campaign; they have the expertise to determine the SEO that is best for the business and get the best results. Ask for case studies and how they measure success.
