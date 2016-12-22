Springs firm wins NORAD contract

S4, a defense contractor with offices in Colorado Springs, just won a multi-year, multi-million dollar contract with the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, housed at Peterson Air Force Base.

Under the terms of the contract, S4 will provide information technology support services, including handling classified and unclassified information, voice and video networks. The contract is good for five years.

S4 has more than 15 years experience as a government contractor, working with the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security.

The company specializes in information technology solutions, advisory and assistance support and cybersecurity. S4 has offices in Colorado Springs; Dayton, Ohio; Huntsville, Ala.; and Omaha, Neb.