Citing public input, city ends bike lane project early

Citing traffic data and more than 1,300 pieces of public input, the city of Colorado Springs has put an end to its bike lane demonstration project at Research Parkway. The city installed buffered bike lanes in September to monitor traffic speed, increase roadway safety and determine the value of additional bike infrastructure. The demo lanes were initially planned through next summer, when Research Parkway is repaved.

“The purpose of a bicycle lane demonstration project is to assess public sentiment as well as vehicle and bicycle traffic impacts,” said Mayor John Suthers in a city news release. “The Traffic Engineering Division has prepared a report on the Research Parkway demonstration project. The bottom line is that the vast majority of residents in the area of the demonstration project are opposed to the project and the vast majority of people who support it do not live in the affected area. The amount of local resident use, even in favorable fall weather, was not significant.”

The city’s Traffic Engineering Division study reported vehicle speed changes resulting from the lane reduction “did not meet expectations and was not consistent with typical results from such an effort.”

The study area was between Chapel Hills Drive and Austin Bluffs Parkway, where crews used paint and flexible delineators to mark the demonstration lane roadway to enhance biker visibility and separate them from motorists.

The technique has been used in cities including Chicago, New York and Denver, where a contraflow bike lane was added on Broadway to evaluate the benefits of additional bicycle infrastructure with low cost to taxpayers, said Kim Melchor, lead communications specialist for the city of Colorado Springs, at the project’s start.

Public input has identified the need for more bike facilities; and a non-motorized transportation plan by the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments identified Research Parkway as one of the top 21 corridors in the Pikes Peak region for connecting multiple bike facilities.

The release states the city will continue to promote bicycle transportation “because we have a large number of residents and visitors who ride bicycles for both recreational and transportation purposes,” and the mayor said he offers his support of the development of a 2017 Bike Master Plan.

Prior to implementing the demonstration project, the city conducted three neighborhood meetings in Spring 2016 to notify the public of the plan and gather input.

“With projects such as this one, there are a number of factors that determine outcomes, but be assured, public input is a major element of our decision-making,” said city Citizen Engagement Specialist Jay Anderson in the release. “While community meetings have been a long-standing method for such engagement, we are pleased to continue offering new ways for citizens to engage directly with the city.”

The city encourages public input concerning projects that affect traffic flow, and offers multiple opportunities for engagement, including neighborhood meetings, city council presentations and SpeakUp!, the city’s online survey tool.

SpeakUp! survey results:

1,347 people participated

63 percent of respondents lived in neighborhoods surrounding the demonstration project

37 percent of respondents lived in other neighborhoods

Overall response to the demonstration project: