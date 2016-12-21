Vets can use GI Bill to prepare for cybersecurity careers

SecureSet Academy, a comprehensive cybersecurity education program, announced this week it has been approved for GI Bill funds. With the global demand for cybersecurity professionals expected to rise to 6 million by 2019 (with a projected shortfall of 1.5 million), the opportunity should benefit Colorado Springs veterans who want to enter a high-demand post-military career field.

SecureSet is kicking off Bootcamp Prep courses at its new Colorado Springs campus Sat., Jan. 7. Students who complete Bootcamp Prep are guaranteed admission into the Academy’s CORE Technical Bootcamp Program, a 36-week evening course launching Jan. 30. CORE classes are limited to 25 students.

“Being approved for the GI Bill is a game-changer,”said Martha Laughman, SecureSet Academy’s senior manager of workforce development. “This industry needs new talent and many veterans need good careers after they exit service, so this is a huge accelerant for everyone involved. The Bootcamp Prep course is important because veterans can quickly gauge their interest in and aptitude for the work before committing to the career-launching CORE Technical Bootcamp Program.

“This catalyzes months of work on the ground in the Colorado Springs community,” Laughman added. “We participated in the veteran scholarship class at Pikes Peak Workforce Center, are working with several nonprofits and veterans’ service organizations, launched a growing Cybersecurity Meetup to get face to face with prospective professionals and participated in an NSA and National Science Foundation grant [Generation Cyber] to run a summer camp in area high schools. We hope to forge more partnerships as our Colorado Springs campus builds up steam.”

“The traditional evolution of a cybersecurity career path — getting certifications on the job and/or committing to four-year degrees — isn’t fast enough to meet the demand,” said Bret Fund, founder of SecureSet Academy, in a news release. “We can take someone from the gates of a military base to their first job in cybersecurity in six months. Currently, 100 percent of our students have received job offers, usually before they even complete the CORE program.”

Veterans interested in learning more about the cybersecurity field, training requirements, salary and the nature of the work are encouraged to contact Laughman at [email protected] or 800-445-0024, ext. 718.