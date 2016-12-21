City sees strong economic markers in 2016

A news release distributed by the city points to low unemployment and a high number of jobs created as indicators that Colorado Springs’ economy is ending 2016 on a high note.

“With unemployment hovering under 4 percent and 7,776 new jobs created between Q2 2015 and Q2 2016, Colorado Springs closes out the year with an extremely healthy economy,” the release states, adding the industries contributing the most new jobs include health and social services, accommodations and food, education and professional/technical services.

As of October, the median salary for jobs posted in the Colorado Springs metropolitan statistical area was more than $66,000. Registered nurse was the most in-demand job, with 876 openings. Customer service representative was second (724 jobs), followed by software engineer (718 jobs).

The October data shows Colorado Springs’ unemployment rate of 3.5 percent was significantly lower than the national rate of 4.7 percent in that month. Figures are not seasonally adjusted.

“Between a number of new businesses choosing to move or expand their operations here, and the healthy growth of Colorado Springs’ existing economy, the outlook for job-seekers in our city is very positive,” said Bob Cope, economic development director for the city, in the release. “We look forward to another great year in 2017, with expected growth in the medical and cyber sectors as highlights.”

Population growth projections by the State Demography Office show El Paso County as one of the top growing regions. The U.S. population has been growing at a 0.7 percent rate of increase since 2011, whereas El Paso County has been growing at 1.9 percent since the early 2000s.

Home prices up

Home values in the region increased 8.9 percent in Q3, compared to one year ago. This is an increase from the 5.9 percent increase in Q2.

The price appreciation elevated the Colorado Springs MSA ranking in the past quarter from 34 th to 31 st .

to 31 . In Q2, the median home price in Colorado Springs was $259,300, and in Q3, the median price was $264,700.

From November 2013 to November 2016, there has been a 76 percent increase in regional home sales (709 to 1,196 homes sold).

Monthly building permits for multi-family dwellings has had sharp increases over the past two months. In all, 604 multi-family permits were granted this year.

Tourism gives a boost

The 12-month Hotel Occupancy Rate in Colorado Springs continues to move upwards. From October 2013 to October 2016, this metric has increased by 30 percent. RevPAR (hotel occupancy average room rate) has increased 49 percent.

The 12-month (moving average) hotel occupancy rate continues to move upwards. From November 2013 to November 2016, this metric increased 21 percent. RevPAR increased 34 percent during that same period.

“This is not only favorable for the industry, it also positively impacts restaurants, retail, and tax revenue,” the release states.

Development Trends Continue

More than 4,000 residential building permits (3,473 single family) were issued in 2016, pointing to continued development. Colorado Springs saw several significant economic development projects move forward in 2016. Among them: