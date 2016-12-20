Colorado announces ‘Big Idea’ 2017

Colorado College has announced details for the fifth annual “Big Idea!” event, which is designed to promote innovation and creativity among the student startup community.

The event has been scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22 and will take place at the Richard F. Celeste Theatre in the Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center (825 N. Cascade Ave.)

“Now in its fifth year, the Big Idea is a student team business pitch competition to imagine and develop innovative ideas, culminating in a presentation event with a monetary prize to serve as seed money for launching students’ startups,” CC Innovation Program Manager Jill Lange said Monday in a news release.

During the event, as many as five competing student teams will present their business ideas to a panel of judges, who will then deliberate and choose winners. The winners will receive seed funding for their startups (a total of $50,000 available), according to the release.

“That being said, the Big Idea is about far more than just the final competition event,” Lange said. “It is a learning process, begun months in advance, in which student teams thoughtfully iterate their ideas and gain valuable insights into how to create a new venture.”

Winners of Big Idea 2016 included:

King of the Sea, which won first place and $25,000 for a venture that sought to network fishing operations throughout the Caribbean and West Atlantic with the end goal to reduce negative impact on oceanic ecosystems;

Neonic, runner up, received $20,000 for a mobile app that allows concert-goers to interact with the performance by creating a unified smartphone art installation; and

Spindle, which won third place and $5,000 for creating a “smart mask” worn during sleep to improve memory and cognitive function.

For more information, visit coloradocollege.edu/other/bigidea