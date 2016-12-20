City closings coupled with downtown shop sales

All Colorado Springs administrative offices and agencies will be closed Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2 in observance of Christmas and New Year’s (respectively), but many downtown businesses will remain open for last-minute — and belated — holiday shopping.

Along with city hall, the city’s clerk’s office, the municipal court, the tax office and other city administrative offices, the following will also be closed both of those days:

The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Rockledge Ranch Historic Site

Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center

The Otis, Hillside, Meadows Park and Deerfield Community Centers

Helen Hunt Falls Visitors Center

Garden of the Gods Park will be open, while the Pike’s Peak Highway will be closed Christmas Day, according to a city news release. “Skate in the Park,” the city’s ice-skating rink located in Acacia Park, will also remain open throughout the holidays.

Many of the shops along Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs will remain open throughout most, if not all, of the holidays, according to a recent news release from the Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership.

“We hope you’ve had a chance to #ShopSmall this holiday season,” according to the release. “If not … don’t worry, shops are open for those last-minute gifts, and many are offering great holiday deals!”