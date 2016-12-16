Pueblo undertakes renovation for 1912 courthouse

It’s fascinating to imagine the competition between Pueblo and Colorado Springs more than 100 years ago, when Pueblo was a mighty industrial city and Colorado Springs a quiet tourist town.

In those days, Pueblo brimmed with civic ambition and the money to realize the dreams of its elected leaders.

One of those dreams remains in use, the extravagantly beautiful 1912 Pueblo County Courthouse. The vast building, of a scale and grandeur matched only in Colorado by the Capitol building, remains the seat of county government. Occupying an entire city block, it dwarfs its El Paso County counterpart.

Colorado Springs is rightly proud of its downtown’s signature building, the 1902 El Paso County Courthouse. It’s a splendid example of early 20th century public architecture, of an era when cities sought to express civic pride through courthouses, city halls and public schools.

But Pueblo has comparable pride in its courthouse. Designed by architect Albert Ross, who worked with the distinguished New York City firm of McKim, Meade and White in the 1890s, the brick building faced with white sandstone is very much in the Beaux-Arts tradition.

When it was completed, the Pueblo Chieftain called it the “most beautiful courthouse in the West,” a place in which the visitor “floats in the grand entrance” of an “architectural poem set to marble.” Cost of the new structure: $699,372.63.

Such poems aren’t cheap to maintain.

The “grand entrance,” featuring an 82-foot rotunda, is lavishly decorated with murals and stenciled motifs, executed by a team of artists and artisans led by Pueblo artist J. Charles Schnorr.

“Some of the hand-painted artwork on the interior walls of the courthouse has been damaged by plaster repairs over the recent years,” said Pueblo County community information manager Paris Carmichael, “so a team of historic preservationists is working to stabilize and restore it.”

The work is so specialized that the county hired Evergreene Architectural Arts of New York and Chicago.

“There’s one guy in Colorado who used to do it,” said architect Weston Burrer, the county construction project manager, “but he’s retired, and only does work for past clients — so we had to go to a single-source provider.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Evergreene team member Jeann Holiman was hand cutting a complex stencil used to re-create a small section of damaged artwork.

“I go all over the country to work on projects for Evergreene,” she said. “I live in Colorado now, and it’s a nice change from Alaska, where I spent five years. No more 50-below weather — it’s great. I love this kind of work. We just spent several months in San Francisco, uncovering and restoring some wonderful 1930s murals in a theater.”

Evergreene, whose projects have included state capitols, the Library of Congress and scores of private and public restoration projects, promotes itself as bringing “focused professionalism” to projects large and small.

“Clients benefit from our unified artistic vision and our consistently high standards of artistry and craftsmanship,” according to Evergreene’s website, “all informed by a cross disciplinary approach integrating conservation science, restoration craftsmanship, advanced technology, art history, architecture, engineering, and construction.”

The Pueblo courthouse was extensively restored in 1976. Some elements of the 1976 redo now seem inappropriate, such as the decision to install false ceilings in three historic courtrooms that were converted into workspaces for county employees (a new courthouse was constructed in 1974, and the 1912 building became the county office building).

“Before the 1976 work, those murals in the rotunda were black — we had a coal-fired furnace and smoking was allowed in the building,” said Burrer. “After 40 years, they could use cleaning again, but it’s a very expensive process. There’s a small water-damaged area near the top of the rotunda, but going that high would cost about $60,000.”

But to a visitor, the building’s grandeur eclipses its minor flaws.

“We’re one of two public buildings in Colorado that used Beulah Rose Marble — the other is the Capitol. There isn’t any more marble, so these stairs are unique,” said Burrer.

“In fact, we have a lot more rose marble than the Capitol.”

The classic proportions and historic antecedents of Pueblo’s beloved courthouse reflect the philosophy of architect Albert Ross, a shrewd businessman who designed many similar buildings.

“I have no quarrel with trends in modern architecture,” Ross wrote in 1927. “I take a fling at it myself. But it simply won’t do for public buildings. It violates the dictates of a definite style built up through 150 years of our history. A departure into modernism would not be suitable for a courthouse. We must be trained slowly to things violently new. The public’s money cannot rightly be used to force experiments down its throat.”

Judging from the Pueblo Chieftain’s banner headline (in red ink) on New Year’s Day, 1913, Pueblo residents were pleased with Ross’ work: “Pinnacle of Prosperity shown by Opening of Courthouse” n CSBJ