Oskar Blues coming this summer

Lyons-born Oskar Blues will occupy the space that formerly housed Old Chicago at 118 N. Tejon Street. The concept will feature a restaurant/music venue and tap room.

“The tremendous growth and development in Downtown Colorado Springs, as well as a tried and true location, attracted the Longmont-based brewery, putting Colorado Springs alongside other hot markets where Oskar Blues has opened recently, including Austin, Texas and Denver’s RiNo district,” according to a statement by the Downtown Partnership. “Oskar Blues is the 30th new street-level business that has opened or announced a future opening downtown in 2016.”

DeGraff Building, LLC and Oskar Blues signed a lease for the 15,589-square-foot space.

“A landmark based restaurant in a landmark location; it’s a great win-win,” said Dan Robertson, managing member of DeGraff Building LLC, in a news release. “The DeGraff Building provides an updated historic presence ideal for Oskar Blues’ new concept. Known for handcrafted beer and flavorful American food, Oskar Blues will bring its great reputation for creating fun concept eateries to the heart of downtown Colorado Springs.”

The DeGraff Building was constructed in 1897, restored in 1982, and was then home to Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom for more than three decades.

“We are thrilled to welcome Oskar Blues Fooderies to the downtown Colorado Springs market,” said Susan Edmondson, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership, adding the restaurant is expected to create 75 new jobs in the area.

A $1.2-million renovation for tenant build-out at the property will begin in February 2017. Both the brewery and restaurant group is working with Boulder architect Jim Bray to design the venue. The venue is expected to open in June.

“The plans include a multi-tap concept eatery, featuring as many as 43 rotating craft taps including Oskar Blues and others. The menu will be anchored by an eclectic blend of Americana food, fueled by founder Dale Katechis’ bluesy southern roots, live music and edgy family fun including a party area in the lower level,” said Jason Rogers, partner and chef, Oskar Blues Fooderies, in the release.

Newmark Grubb Knight Frank’s Simon Penner represented DeGraff Building, LLC on the lease transaction; Ken Himel with David Hicks & Lampert represented Oskar Blues Fooderies.

The new concept will occupy two levels. The restaurant space will be located on the street level and the lower level will feature an “entertainment grotto” with bocce courts, a stage and lounge.

Oskar Blues plans to focus on the outdoor back patio, according to a news release, which will house a fire pit, ping pong tables and corn hole.

This will be Oskar Blues’ seventh Colorado restaurant.