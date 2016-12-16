‘No Man’s Land’ project breaks ground with new name

City, county and state officials broke ground Dec. 12 on a two-year, $30-million revitalization project that promises to end the decades-long dispute over a 1.5-mile corridor through parts of both Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs that is known as “No Man’s Land.”

During the event, which took place at the Garden of the Gods RV Resort at 3704 W. Colorado Ave., stakeholders from Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs, El Paso County and the Colorado Department of Transportation put in motion their Westside Avenue Action Plan, focused on making infrastructure improvements along Colorado and Manitou avenues between 31st Street and the U.S. 24 interchange.

El Paso County Public Services Director Jim Reid said the project will include reconstruction of the roadway to provide three lanes (including a dedicated turning lane), the creation of eastbound and westbound bike lanes, the addition of sidewalks and gutters on each side, and a new Midland Trail connection and pedestrian bridge, as well as aesthetic improvements such as lighting and landscaping.

“This was done with public input,” Reid said. “As a result of that, the configuration is intended to create a slow and social feel in the area.”

El Paso County Engineer Jennifer Irvine said she expects construction to wrap up in December 2018. She said the first phase of the project will be to reroute utilities and that the project will also include improvements to Ridge and Columbia roads.

The groundbreaking not only marks the end of an era for the area, but a return to its roots.

“I think the general would be happy to see this crowd here,” Westside historian and resident Mel McFarland said of the event’s many attendees.

“I’m referring to Gen. Charles Adams, who originated development in this area.”

A new bridge, which will replace the current 82-year-old structure over Fountain Creek, will be named Adams Crossing in honor of the general, who lived on property that is now the RV park until his 1895 death in a Denver hotel fire.

A Civil War veteran and commander of the Colorado militia, Adams was most well known for negotiating the release of hostages taken after the Meeker Massacre of 1879.

“We’re happy to see the name return,” McFarland said.

Sallie Clark, El Paso County commissioner for District 3, said the main thoroughfare is currently used by 23,000 vehicles per day, provides access to 75 businesses and is a gateway for more than 4 million visitors each year.

Despite those metrics, “No Man’s Land” has long been the source of disputes over which governmental entity was jurisdictionally responsible for emergency services, road maintenance and law enforcement.

But officials at the Tuesday event said they hoped it was No Man’s Land no longer.

“I think that today is the day we finally get rid of that term,” Clark said. “Because today it’s everyone’s land — everyone is taking ownership of this project. And it’s going to be great to see this plan come together.”

Colorado Springs City Council President Merv Bennett said that he has been impressed by cooperation among city, county and state officials to end the decades-long stalemate and work together on the new project.

“This is an example of how, working together, we can get the impossible done,” Bennett said. “Sometimes we just need to sit down, work out the details and work in partnership — and that’s what this has done. … This has been an issue for a long time; but we’re going to fix it.”

Although issues related to the area had been raised long before, Welling Clark, president of the Organization of Westside Neighbors, said the concept began gaining traction with stakeholders when his wife Sallie Clark and former Manitou Springs Mayor Marcy Morrison organized the first meeting about the situation in 2006.

“This project is the linchpin to the revitalization of this western tourism corridor,” he said. “It’s the linchpin to the transformation of ‘No Man’s Land’ to our land.”

The project’s budget is $30.9 million, the bulk of which will be covered by $24 million in funding from the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority. The remaining balance will be split among local and state entities.