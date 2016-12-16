Long leads Vanguard from recession to renaissance

Growing up as the son of a homebuilder, Mark Long was decidedly averse to following in his father’s footsteps. The decision not to take over the family business led him to Texas State University and a nine-year career in the U.S. Army. But by the time he ended his military career at Fort Carson in his home state of Colorado, Long had a change of heart that led him to a successful career in homebuilding. Long, the founder and president of Vanguard Homes, recently became president of the Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs. He spoke with the Business Journal this week about his life, his work and those he has devoted it all to — his family.

How did you end up in the Springs?

Well, I’m one of the rare residents here who is actually a native Coloradan. However, we moved away, and I ended up growing up in Texas, so that was always home for me. My dad was a builder, so I’m a second-generation builder. If your father is a builder, you very clearly understand the concept of slave labor; so the only thing I was sure of when I left home at age 18 was that I was not going to go into building. I then went to college at Texas State and then I joined the Army and was in the Army for almost 10 years (I entered as an officer and left as a captain). As I got older, I began to look back fondly on the building business … so when I got out of the Army in 1995, I had decided to go back into the business. … So I met Lee Bolin (owner of Saddletree Homes) and worked with him for a while. … Then I went into business for myself [and started Vanguard Homes] in 2008, which we all know was tough sledding for the building business. In my first year with Vanguard we built about five houses. Fast forward to 2016: This year we will have closed 55 houses. We’ve had a really good go of things over the years, and things have really worked out as well as I could have hoped.

What was it like going into the industry in 2008?

I’d say the secret to my success is showing up every day. … I always made sure I was doing something productive in terms of marketing, networking, meeting with people and getting involved in groups. … You’ve just got to get out there and get the work done.

When did you start seeing a return on your investment?

Things didn’t start getting better for the building industry until 2011 … but I don’t think it really started to get back to normal until the past year or two. … By 2010, I was solvent and supporting my family in the style to which they’d become accustomed, which really is my main goal — to take care of my family — and I was able to do that all along, which is very important to me.

When did you have a change of heart about getting into homebuilding?

It was not an epiphany … it came to me over the days and months and years of going through the same drills over and over again. Probably in my first few years of my military career is when I really started thinking about it and I was having really solid thoughts about it in the year or two prior to getting out of the military. It was a process.

How would you explain what Vanguard does?

We build jewel-box houses, which means production houses with a little more detail and a little more work goes into them because they hold your jewels. We have more higher-end features that are standard, they tend to be more energy efficient … and we like to think that we put more work into the style of our homes. We’d like to think of ourselves as a value-luxury proposition, meaning that you get more of a luxury product in a package that an average person could afford.

Talk about your family.

I met my wife while I was in the Army stationed in Germany. She is from Sweden, so she came over here in the early ’90s and we’re going to be celebrating our 25th wedding anniversary. … I have three children: Drew is 32; Christian is 19 and Lisa is 15. … My mission in life is to take care of them — everything else is secondary.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

We like to ski, we like to travel — went to Japan last year and have been all over Europe, Mexico and the U.S. — hike and swim and surf. If I could wake up and choose anything to do, I’d go surfing. … I also do a little bit of hunting. … We like to have fun.

How did you become the chairman of the HBA?

I had been quite involved in the industry, and then out of the blue Joe Loidolt, the president of Classic Homes, emailed me a couple of years ago and asked to have lunch. So we had lunch and he told me that he’d like me to be HBA president. … I think the HBA has just done such a fantastic job advocating for the industry, and I’ve always appreciated it as a builder … so I saw it as a duty to serve in that position. … I started on the executive committee in 2014, was installed as incoming president in 2015 and was installed last month as the sitting president of the HBA.