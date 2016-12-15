Homeward Pikes Peak receives 100 donated mattresses

Online mattress company Leesa donated 70 full-size and 30 twin-size foam mattresses this week to Homeward Pikes Peak to help the homeless in its programs get a good night’s sleep.

The new mattresses were delivered to the nonprofit Dec. 15 and will be utilized by homeless individuals and families struggling with mental illness, substance abuse and to disabled veterans living on the streets.

Laura Fonner, executive director of Homeward Pikes Peak, said the nonprofit houses 80-100 people at any given time and has never received a donation like this.

There are at least 1,171 homeless people in El Paso County.

“Our housing programs are for the most vulnerable of the homeless in our community,” she said. “This is a great donation and ties into our Housing First [program] principles of bringing people in from homelessness, putting a roof over their head, providing food and a safe place to sleep.”

Homeward Pikes Peak focuses on stable, permanent housing as a primary strategy for ending homelessness; homeless people in its programs receive rental assistance and case management services to promote housing stability and individual well-being, according to its website.

The nonprofit also offers a sober living program and outpatient substance abuse clinic that specializes in women’s services.

“These mattresses are going to people who sometimes sleep on the floor and who have literally been sleeping outside,” Fonner said. “Getting a good night’s sleep tonight will help them work toward self-sufficiency tomorrow.”

David Wolfe, co-founder and CEO of Leesa, said giving back is the heart and soul of the two-year, growing company.

“Often it’s about dignity, waking up on a comfortable mattress and realizing people out there do care about you,” he said. “It’s a small way for us to make a difference and help people get back on their feet.”

Leesa has donated mattresses and partnered with 180 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations across the country that help individuals seeking refuge, whether homeless or victims of domestic violence or human trafficking.

The company also made a donation to Denver Rescue Mission earlier this year.

“We want acknowledge the great work these organizations do for people,” Wolfe said. “This nonprofit [Homeward Pikes Peak] in Colorado Springs fits the profile of organizations we work with, offering full transition programs to get them in permanent housing and living independent lives.”

Wolfe said the company maintains a close relationship with organizations it partners with to also help with future needs.

“It’s a tiny part but the smiles and gratitude make it all worthwhile and I love this part of the business,” he said. “It roots back to my intention for starting the company and I couldn’t be more happy with its impact.”