Toy drive to support surviving children in military families

The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, or TAPS, will be supporting local surviving military families with a holiday toy drive from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 15 at Rocco’s Italian Restaurant, 3802 Maizeland Road.

Unwrapped toys from the Colorado Springs community will be collected for children who have lost a loved one to military service.

TAPS will then bring together the surviving families and loved ones the following evening for cookies and cocoa from 6-8:30 p.m. where children will receive their gifts.

“Facing the holiday season is one of the most difficult times of the year for a surviving family,” said Bonnie Carroll, TAPS president and founder. “The toy drive put together by our friends in Colorado Springs creates lasting memories that help TAPS family members know they are not forgotten and the service and sacrifice of their loved ones will always be honored and respected by our nation.”

The Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors is a national organization providing care for the families of America’s fallen military personnel and has offered support to more than 60,000 surviving family members since 1994. TAPS provides peer-based emotional support, grief and trauma resources, healing seminars and retreats for adults, camps for children, casework assistance, connections to community-based care, online and in-person support groups and the 24/7 National Military Survivor Helpline at 800.959.TAPS (8277) available for all who have been affected by a death in the armed forces. Services are provided free of charge. For more information, go to taps.org or call TAPS at 202.588.TAPS (8277).