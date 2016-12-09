UCHealth Grandview Hospital receives certification

As of last week, Colorado Springs’ newest hospital is official — thanks to a certification from the Joint Commission, an independent organization that evaluates and accredits health care facilities nationwide. UCHealth Grandview Hospital, which began seeing patients in October, provides services that include internal medicine, general surgery, orthopedic surgery and critical care.

The 58,000-square-foot hospital, located at 5623 Pulpit Peak View near North Nevada Avenue, is not, however, a trauma-certified facility.

“It’s a normal process to have to reach a certain amount of patients before the state comes in and surveys,” said Jeanne Aikin, UCHealth chief nursing officer and hospital site administrator. “To get Joint Commission status, we needed 20 inpatients. … We got there in about five weeks, which is pretty fast.”

The certification also means UCHealth’s four freestanding emergency room locations — three in Colorado Springs and one in Fountain — can now accept Medicare, Medicaid and TriCare patients.

The hospital is operated through a partnership with Adeptus Health, a Texas-based, freestanding emergency room operator. UCHealth and Adeptus Health own and operate Grandview Hospital and the four freestanding UCHealth ER locations. The partnership is a joint venture, and the facilities, leaders and staff report to the partnership between the organizations.

“UCHealth takes a very active role in training and patient care at these locations, and UCHealth physicians and leaders help oversee all quality and safety. Importantly, the UCHealth Grandview Hospital and all freestanding ER locations are on UCHealth’s electronic medical record, ensuring seamless transfers of care between locations and providers,” according to a statement issued by Memorial Hospital. “Specifically, the clinical staff including all nurses are employed by UCHealth, while leadership, administrative and support staff are employed by Adeptus Health, though again, everyone reports up to the partnership. The buildings are owned by the partnership.”

The property is owned by Colorado Springs Medical Properties LLC, C/O Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L.P., according to the El Paso County Assessor’s Office. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors is an investment management firm based in Los Angeles with a presence in Denver. The firm is “focused on niche investing in upstream oil and gas companies, energy infrastructure, specialized real estate, middle market credit and growth private equity,” according to its website.

According to Aikin, the location was chosen by Adeptus years ago, “because it was an empty lot right on the [interstate]. Three of our freestanding [emergency departments] are up here at Powers, Meadowgrass and Woodmen,” she said. “And we’re right in the middle of our other two hospitals. It’s a great location.”

Grandview Hospital and the freestanding emergency facilities are addressing the need for improved access to emergency care, according to a release.

“The American College of Emergency Physicians gave the state of Colorado a D+ grade for access to emergency care in 2014 on their Emergency Medicine Report Card. This report shows the need for increased access to emergency medicine, not just in Colorado, but also across the nation,” the release said.

Despite the need for more emergency care access, Grandview was not built with expansion in mind, Aikin said.

“This is all we’re ever going to be,” she said.

According to the news release, those utilizing the facility will benefit from the system’s overall scale, however.

“UCHealth is nationally recognized for providing the highest quality care, along with advanced treatments including clinical trials through our partnership with the University of Colorado School of Medicine,” said Dr. Richard Zane, UCHealth’s executive director of emergency services and chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine at the CU School of Medicine. “UCHealth Grandview Hospital will continue that tradition of excellence.”