Sanders continues plans for 100-story building

In September 2015, hotelier and attorney Perry Sanders announced plans to construct a residential skyscraper in downtown Colorado Springs, rising as high as 100 stories.

At the time, few people took Sanders seriously. Online reactions ranged from disbelief to jocular scorn — as in: “Isn’t this story a little late for April Fools?”

But Sanders hasn’t given up the idea — and the 100-story building is back in the planning stages.

“We still want to go vertical,” Sanders said. “It’s an intensive project. We’re working with appropriate people to model it out and get it financed, but we won’t go forward without the support of the city. We strongly believe that the public sector should not support the private sector — it should be the other way around.”

To that end, Sander says that the 100-story building will include a top-floor observation deck that he estimates will attract 2 million visitors annually. There will be an as-yet-undetermined admission fee, a part of which will be voluntarily donated to the city to support worthwhile projects.

“The building will be completely residential,” Sanders explained, “all apartment rentals, except some high-floor condos. [Local architect] Doug Comstock did the basic plans, and we’re just now engaging with engineers and architects. There are a lot of things to consider — for example, wind shear is a really significant consideration when you have a building that high. In the next 12 months, we hope to get a thumbs-up, and then we’ll move forward.”

It’s not the first time Sanders tackled a project that others thought was too big, too ambitious, too expensive.

The enterprising entrepreneur has a history of announcing difficult projects — and then following through. When he proposed to turn the century-old Mining Exchange Building into a luxury boutique hotel, many downtown business leaders thought he’d go broke long before the project could be completed.

Some developers said it might cost as much as $20 million, and Sanders would give up long before it was finished. He didn’t.

Instead, he spent close to $34 million to renovate the building and create the landmark luxury hotel on the corner of Nevada and Pikes Peak avenues. He understood that the 100-year-old pile of bricks could become downtown’s signature property, a glittering jewel that would help launch and energize the revival of the city’s core — and also make money.

With partner John Goede, Sanders continued to bet on the city. With the Mining Exchange hotel flourishing, he bought the historic Antlers hotel, a five-story office building at 31 N. Tejon, The Famous Steakhouse and Johnny Martin’s Car Club. They’re not done with buying and building — now they have a far more ambitious project.

SIMILAR BUILDINGS

To move forward, Sanders will have to persuade lenders and city officials that his cost and revenue projections are reasonable. For example, is it realistic to expect that the observation deck will attract 2 million visitors? If it does, the revenue stream from visitors alone could be significant.

“According to details prepared for the proposed initial public offering of Empire State Realty Trust,” The New York Times reported in 2012, “the [102-story Empire State Building] earned $62.9 million from its observation deck in nine months last year, compared with $62.6 million from the rental of office space.”

The Empire State Building attracts 3.6 million visitors annually. It’s an open question if a similarly scaled building in Colorado Springs would lure even half as many visitors.

The tallest residential skyscraper in the world is 432 Park Ave. in New York City. Construction began on the 88-story, 1,396-foot tower in September 2011, and was completed in December 2015. With a footprint of approximately 30,000 square feet, construction costs have been estimated at $1.2 billion.

While it might be cheaper to erect a similar structure in Colorado Springs, reasonable revenue would also be much less. Thirteen of the 92 condominium apartments at One57, another super-tall Manhattan skyscraper, are currently on the market, according to City Realty in New York. Average price per square foot: $5,165.

Costs here, however, would be around $150 to $200 a square foot, developers say. The selling price for condos would be closer to $200 to $500 a square foot, they said.

LOCATION

Where would the building be sited?

There are two vacant half-block parcels in the downtown core that could easily support such a building. One, bordered by Pikes Peak, Cascade and Colorado avenues, is directly across Cascade from The Antlers hotel. It is owned by entities that are controlled by Griffis/Blessing. Another parcel, located at Nevada and Pikes Peak avenues and Weber Street, is owned by Jenkins family interests. Of the two, the second might be preferable, since it’s within the auditorium block urban renewal area.

That designation allows developers to use tax increment financing to support debt issued to construct site improvements. Approved in 2004, the Urban Renewal Authority designation will expire in 2029, so a new URA would have to be created to enable a developer to issue debt with maturities of more than 14 years. Given downtown’s Sanders-driven renaissance, a new designation might not be feasible.

Other sites farther from the core might also be available, but like the two described previously, none are currently for sale.

NEEDED ENGINEERING

In any case, such towers present unique design and engineering challenges. Wind vortex loading can cause these structures to flex and sway so much that upper floor residents can become seasick. To reduce such sway at 432 Park Ave., the window grid and interior space of two floors between every 12 occupied floors are open, containing only modularized mechanical services for the six floors above and below. In addition, two tuned mass dampers at the top of the tower and on certain mechanical floors minimize the motion.

“I don’t believe the wind load would be much different here than at other cities,” said Steve Horner of HCDA Engineering. “For high-rise or super high-rise [buildings] the wind load criteria would most likely be determined by the guys at CPP in their wind tunnel.”

CPP Wind, headquartered in Fort Collins, is the world leader in the field. CPP Wind has collaborated with RTA Architects to determine potential wind loads on the new Pikes Peak Summit Complex, and has worked on hundreds of projects worldwide, including the world’s tallest building, the 163-story Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The city is keeping mum.

“It would be difficult to speculate on the technical engineering constraints of constructing a 100-story building in Colorado Springs without reviewing the specifics of the plan,” said city spokesperson Kim Melchor.

A 100-story building would soar approximately 1,500 feet above the street, topping out at 7,750 feet above sea level.

If built, it would utterly redefine Colorado Springs. Olympic City? Why not “Dubai of the Rockies?”