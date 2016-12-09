City council seeking medical marijuana working group

Colorado Springs City Council is seeking volunteers to fill open positions on its medical marijuana working group. The working group was created in early 2016 to study, review, evaluate and develop recommendations related to the regulation of medical marijuana within the city of Colorado Springs. The working group is comprised of elected officials, city staff, medical marijuana industry representatives and subject matter experts, medical professionals, neighborhood representatives, patients and caregivers. Current vacancies include positions representing the medical marijuana industry and medical marijuana caregivers, and city council is also interested in applicants with experience as medical marijuana patients and as experienced professionals in areas relating to medical marijuana, i.e. attorneys, medical professionals or educators.

The working group generally meets once a month for two hours to explore policy issues relating to the regulation of medical marijuana within the city limits, to hear presentations on various related topics from subject matter experts, and to discuss possible changes to city regulations.

Those interested in participating may send a letter of interest and a resumé outlining relevant experience before Monday, Jan. 9, to Eileen Gonzalez, [email protected], or mail the information to city council; P.O. Box 1575; Colorado Springs, CO 80901. For questions or more information, call 719-385-5452.