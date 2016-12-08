Infinity wins $14M Air Force contract

Local defense contractor Infinity Systems Engineering has received a five-year contract with the U.S. Air Force to support the Military Satellite Communications program of the Space and Missile Systems Center at Schriever Air Force Base.

Operated by the 50th Space Wing, the 4th Space Operations Squadron Mission Support contract will begin Feb. 1 and includes quick response services, and operational communications and protected band watch officer support to the Milstar/Advanced Extremely High Frequency systems.

Infinity has been supporting the Milstar/ AEHF program for the last five years; the new contract will include 16 full-time staff from Infinity, said Brad Michelson, vice president of business development.

“We continue to build broad MILSATCOM expertise and evolve more tools for better mission and user support throughout the world,” he said. “Small businesses, including our primary teammate, Integrity Communications Solutions, continue to build strong employee bases in Colorado Springs.”

Infinity was founded in 1996 and has 180 full-time employees, mostly at its headquarters or customer sites across Denver and Colorado Springs, as well as in five other states and overseas locations.