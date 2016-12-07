Open house to be hosted by Penrose-St. Francis Health Services

Clinical and nursing professionals eager to apply their skills this season have an opportunity to attend the upcoming Float Pool Open House, hosted by Penrose-St. Francis Health Services. The event will feature flexible assignments, increased earning potential Penrose-St. Francis recruiters and hiring managers.

The on-site event will take place at the Penrose Cancer Center conference rooms A, B and C, on Friday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Cancer Center is located at Penrose Hospital, 2222 N. Nevada Ave. On-site interviews will be conducted and refreshments will be served.

“With the implementation of Penrose-St. Francis’ new EPIC medical records technology, these added support positions help our existing staff have the time necessary to train on the new system,” said Sheri Pouyer, talent acquisition manager for Penrose-St. Francis. “We are also excited to offer [registered nurses], allied health professionals and [certified nursing assistants] an $8-$12.50 per hour incentive on top of our market-competitive base wage and shift differentials. It’s ideal for someone looking to pay off holiday bills or earn significant extra pay, yet still have shift and scheduling options to fit their life.”

While the incentive pay is offered from Jan. 16–March 24, RNs, allied health professionals and CNAs can explore other opportunities within the Centura Health system once the assignment concludes.

Online pre-registration to attend the open house in person or via web chat is available at here.

A minimum of one year of current acute care experience is required for all positions and employment opportunities exist across all specialty areas. Assignments include base hourly rate, accrued overtime and incentives. Post-program options to transition to regular employment status will be available.