Catholic Charities hires new finance director

Catholic Charities of Central Colorado has named a new director of finance.

The Colorado Springs-based nonprofit announced in a recent news release that Lori Kapu has been hired for the role. Prior to her employment with Catholic Charities, Kapu spent 26 years working for the Colorado Springs-based Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado and eventually became its chief operating officer.

“While there, she conducted the first organizational gap analysis, developed long-term strategic distribution plans, opened the first Kids Cafe, Send Hunger Packing, and Mobile Food Pantry sites, and was crucial in the exploration and development of the new Colorado Springs and Pueblo Care and Share facilities,” according to the release.

Kapu also currently serves as board treasurer of the Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber.

“Lori brings a unique background and skillset that will add a great deal to the work we do at Catholic Charities,” said Catholic Charities President and CEO Andy Barton.