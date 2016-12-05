Tips on how to write a successful business blog

First, let’s define what I mean by a successful blog. A successful blog reaches out of the website and grabs the reader’s attention. In other words, it increases traffic to your website and encourages others to take specific action. There are a few secrets to making this as effective as possible, and I’ll share them with you.

Secret No. 1 — Writing for the web.

• Create an outline.

• Write a descriptive title that includes your main topic.

• Have four to five sub-topics.

• Use bullet points to highlight the sub-topics, or a one- to two-paragraph description for each one.

• Plan on images that reflect the content.

For example, the outline should include a title, images you want to use and sub-topics. See below for an example.

Title: Secrets to a Successful Blog

Image: Blog word collage

Sub-Topics:

1. Writing for the web

2. Choosing and optimizing images

3. Using the right tags

4. Reviewing

5. Publishing

Most important: Always have someone proofread your post before you publish it online.

Secret No. 2 — Choosing images.

• Choose compelling images that support your goals and visually drive people’s eyes down the page, encouraging them to continue reading.

• Resize your images. There are many free photo-sizing applications out there. Use them to assure quick load times. About 40k is the recommended image size.

• Rename your images before you upload them to your website (for instance, blog.jpg for a blog-related image).

• Always caption your photos.

Secret No. 3 — Make full use of the html <title> and <h> tags.

The <title> tag receives the most emphasis. It is the equivalent of the title of a book or the name of a document. The <title> tag allows Google and other search engines in the virtual world to determine the importance of the item — just like the title of a book does. A <title> tag will create a visual experience for the viewer that makes the title text the largest on the page. The h tags are exactly like headings in a Word document. They provide emphasis for each point. For example, the <h1> is equivalent to heading 1, the <h2> is equivalent to heading 2, the <h3> is equivalent to heading 3 and so on…

Example (using the content of this article):

<title> Secrets of a Successful Blog </title>

<h1> Writing for the web </h1>

Short description with bullet points and examples

<h1> Choosing and optimizing images </h1>

Short description with bullet points and examples

<h1> Using h tags </h1>

Short description with bullet points and examples

<h1> Reviewing </h1>

Short description with bullet points and examples

<h1> Publishing </h1>

Short description with bullet points and examples

Secret No. 4 — Always have your content reviewed before publishing.

This is the rule, never the exception. Proof-read and run spell check programs on the article. Have someone check for grammar mistakes. Do not publish your content to the internet without having a second set of eyes review your blog for accuracy and style errors.

You are now ready to publish your blog to your website.

Secret No. 5 — Publish your blog on all your social media platforms for the highest engagement.

This is the secret that drives traffic to your website and creates valuable links back to your website. Be sure to tailor each post to the individual social media platforms and make the content for each post unique. For instance, Twitter takes only 140 characters and uses a relevant hashtag. I would use #bloggingforsuccess for this article. Facebook is best served with two to three sentences introducing the blog, and Google+ allows for long-form written content to reveal more about the blog. Happy blogging!

Jayna Armstrong is executive director of Blog-Vestments. She can be reached at [email protected]