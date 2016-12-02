Space Foundation looking for new CEO

Following the resignation of longtime CEO Elliot H. Pulham Oct. 25, the Space Foundation has hired a Denver-based executive recruiting firm to search for its next chief executive.

McAleer Gray, the company managing the search, is looking globally for someone with significant aerospace experience, said Kevin Cook, vice president of marketing and communications at the foundation.

“The Space Foundation would like to have a new CEO in place as soon as possible,” he said. “However, we are looking for a highly qualified individual and will take the time necessary to find the best candidate to take us forward.”

The global nonprofit’s headquarters are in Colorado Springs; its mission is to advance space-related endeavors to inspire, enable and propel humanity. The foundation’s signature event is the annual Space Symposium at The Broadmoor hotel, which will mark its 33rd year in April. It began as a gathering of about 250 space enthusiasts and has since surpassed attendances of 11,000. The Space Symposium “has become widely known as the premier U.S. space policy and program forum and as the ‘must attend’ opportunity for information on and interaction among all sectors of space,” according to the foundation’s website.

Since the organization’s founding in 1983, previous executive directors have included Gen. Jack Forrest, Dick MacLeod, Bill Knudsen and Pulham.

“We are looking for someone with significant aerospace experience including a knowledge and understanding of associated national and international relations,” said Cook, adding, “A full job description will be available in the near future.”

Those interested in applying may contact Terrance McAleer with McAleer Gray, LLC at [email protected] or Brad Gray [email protected].