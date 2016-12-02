Hatchell talks turning out tomorrow’s leaders

By

When it came to career choices outside education, Mark Hatchell didn’t stand a chance.

The Academy District 20 superintendent comes from a long line of teachers, including both parents, his brother and even a great-grandfather. After bouncing around the state, Hatchell, in his 10th year with D-20, oversees operations at the city’s second-largest school district, which employs about 2,800 faculty and staff charged with educating more than 25,000 students at 35 schools. Riding a high following a successful bond campaign, Hatchell spoke with the Business Journal this week about growing up in Colorado and ensuring its future success.

Where are you from?

I grew up in Widefield and graduated from Widefield High in 1978. … I went to [Colorado State University] and got an undergraduate degree in business and became a business teacher at Thornton High School in Denver. I taught there for seven years, then was assistant principal at Fort Lupton High School for two years and was assistant principal in the Widefield School district for two years. I was also principal of Widefield High School, and I opened Mesa Ridge High School. That was a lot of fun. I moved to assistant [superintendent] in Widefield for two years and was superintendent for six years. This is my 10th year as superintendent of Academy District 20.

What brought you back to the area?

The opening at Widefield High School as assistant principal. I figured I always wanted to work in Denver or Colorado Springs. But I grew up here and really like Colorado Springs.

Talk about the district.

Well, Academy 20 is the best school district in the state. I’m very proud. It’s an outstanding school district with great parents and community support. That’s why [our most recent] bond issue passed 60 [percent] to 40 [percent]. We think that’s the largest margin in district history and one of the biggest in the state.

We had a great campaign committee of volunteers that headed up our effort. There were yard signs and mailers and radio and TV ads. We were optimistic but didn’t think in our wildest dreams that it would pass by a 60/40 margin.

The bond means $240 million to build two new elementary schools, a new middle school and an innovation learning center. We’ll renovate and expand a number of schools, and there’s money going to all schools for what we’re calling building fund dollars that, as long as they fit within the parameters of the school district, they can spend as their community best sees fit at their school.

What will the innovation learning center involve?

That will bring together a lot of programs that currently don’t have a home, such as the Academy Online High School and the Home School Academy. We want to move our Challenger Learning Center, which is a great program, to that site as an anchor. We also want to add classes like coding and cybersecurity.

The building will go on a site we have in Wolf Ranch at Research [Parkway] where it dead-ends at Black Forest Road. We have about 80 acres there that could potentially be a K-through-12 site and the innovation center. Right now, through this bond issue, we’ll put an elementary school in the learning center.

How has the district changed in the last decade?

We’ve grown by about 7,000 students. We’ve added a number of new innovative programs like the Home School Academy, Academy Online High School and [Academy Calvert Online]. I see us continuing to grow and creating new choices for parents and students. That’s part of our foundation — choice. People have a lot of different choices in the district, whether the School in the Woods or International Baccalaureate or French immersion. We continue to expand those.

Is 7,000 in 10 years alarming?

That was actually a little slower than we expected. We were really growing until my second year here and the Great Recession hit. Growth slowed for a number of years. But once the economy recovered, homebuilding has really taken off in our district.

Our demographers predict we’ll have about 5,000 additional students in next 10 years.

This bond issue will get us through that phase but I wouldn’t be surprised if, in another six or eight years, there’s another bond issue needed to build more schools. Most of our growth is on the north side and the east side of the district, so that’s probably where the new facilities would go.

How does Colorado’s federal education funding affect the district?

We are one of the lowest-funded states, and it is a challenge. We most feel that when we go to job fairs and look at the starting salaries of other places compared to Colorado, and that’s difficult. We do believe, if someone is looking to come to Colorado, Colorado Springs is a place people strive to live, and that’s a great recruiting tool for us — the Colorado Springs metro area with the mountains right there.

How has District 20 addressed technical workforce development?

We’re starting to make that shift. As part of an initiative this year, by 2018 we want to expand our career and tech offerings in the district, and we look to start homebuilding and automotive programs in the district by the fall of 2018. Those [programs] would be placed in existing high schools.

What do you enjoy about this position?

One thing I really enjoy doing is being in schools. I strive to be in two schools every day. I like being in classrooms and having lunch with students in the cafeteria when I can. Just staying connected with the schools is something I really value, and besides enjoying it, I think it helps me do a better job.