Welker on downtown real estate: Housing, restaurants on the rise

Throughout David Welker’s life, he’s been open to different possibilities and ventured off course to explore new opportunities.

After living in multiple cities during his youth, Welker craved new challenges and experiences, visiting different countries, serving in the military and crafting drinks at Ivywild.

He now works in commercial real estate for Hoff & Leigh and said the job has been a natural transition after becoming more connected in the community and interested in the city’s latest developments.

This week, Welker spoke with the Business Journal on his goals and downtown growth.

Here’s a preview, and to view the full article, read the Dec. 2 edition of the CSBJ.

What do you enjoy most about what you do?

I enjoy the relationship aspect of working with people who are starting a business for the first time, or young entrepreneurs, and being a resource to them. It can be a really confusing and complicated process if you don’t have someone who can point you in the right direction to make smart decisions about what space is right for you. It can be really chaotic if you don’t have some trusted guidance and I get a lot of satisfaction fulfilling that role.

What is something that might surprise people to know about downtown?

The amount of new restaurants going in downtown is really exciting. Also the amount of downtown housing is going to be shocking by this time next year, close to 600. I think it’s going to feel like it happened overnight and change the energy downtown. A lot of people are predicting a boom for Colorado Springs and I don’t think that optimism is unfounded. There are a lot of properties moving forward that have been stagnant for years.

What advice do you have for other young professionals?

The way to make this town exciting for young professionals is to take advantage of the opportunities to get involved. My friend just moved here from Dallas and she said, ‘I’m just not a fan of the Springs.’ I know she’s looking for things to already exist rather than be a part of the growth. I think for many people it’s not necessarily intuitive to say, ‘Ok, then I should get involved.’ But there are quite a few people who are looking to build the community they want to live in, a real personal investment, particularly downtown.

You said you enjoy doing yoga, what do you appreciate about it?

When I came back from my first deployment I had trouble sleeping and was looking for healthy ways to balance out. That’s how I got involved with it and think the yoga community here is awesome. That was one of my foundations to getting established and feeling comfortable in Colorado Springs, being involved in that community. It was also an outlet since I lived in the barracks on post and it was a great way to get off post because it was something social yet also balancing in ways.