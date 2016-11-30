First Friday featuring nearly 30 galleries

For art lovers and downtown aficionados, First Friday Downtown on Dec. 2 is on the do-not-miss list. Nearly 30 galleries, retailers and nonprofits will offer new exhibitions, live music and special events from 5-8 p.m.

Here are a few highlights, according to a news release from the Downtown Partnership.

“A bevy of galleries have harnessed the #ShopSmall and #BuyLocalArt trends with affordably-priced original works for holiday gift buyers. The Modbo and S.P.Q.R.’s (17B E. Bijou St.) Small Works Show is legendary, boasting more than 300 works of local art by over 100 community artists in a cash-and-carry, salon-style display.

“Cash-and-carry is also the order of the day at the Bridge Gallery (218 W. Colorado Ave.), featuring smaller works of sculpture suitable for holiday gift-giving. Next door, [the] Kreuser Gallery presents Tea Potstulating by Mark Dillon and Mark Wong, featuring hundreds of hand-crafted teapots in [a] wide array of decorative treatments and glazes mixed by the two master craftsmen themselves.

“Just north of Downtown, the Worner Campus Center at Colorado College (902 N. Cascade Ave.) is the site of the annual juried Arts & Crafts Sale, which features the original artwork of over 60 professional artists selling alongside Colorado College students. On the same block, landscape aficionados will not want to miss the chance to acquire works by plein air painter Michael Baum in a show curated by Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center staff for the Deco Lounge (30 W. Dale St.). As with all the FAC’s First Friday Art Parties, the evening will also include craft beverages, appetizers and live music.”

Twenty-seven venues! Is it possible to visit them all in three hours?

“I do it — it’s my job!” said Downtown Urban Engagement Manager Claire Swinford. “It’s totally doable. I start under the [Colorado Avenue] bridge and work my way east and north. Of course, you can start at Colorado College or he Fine Arts Center and head south.”

But, as Swinford pointed out, it’s easy to get distracted.

“You may want to stay longer at a particular place,” she said, “so that’ll slow you down. But some of the venues stay open longer. There will be people at the Modbo until midnight or so.”

A full listing of December’s First Friday Downtown events is available online at downtowncs.com/firstfriday.