Humane Society needs support for expansion

Construction for phase one of The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region’s 16,000 square-foot expansion to enhance its cat housing area, develop a secure dog park and build a new corral for livestock is near completion, with a remaining need of $600,000.

A part of its $8.4 million capital campaign that began in Jan. 2015, HSPPR CEO Jan McHugh- Smith said the organization would like to finish phase one by the end of the year. However, the campaign needs more donations.

“As we’re seeing the population grow in Colorado Springs, more animals are coming into our facility,” she said. “In this city alone we take in over 17,000 animals and need to increase our living space for lost pets.”

During the project, the lobby inside its facility at 610 Abbot Lane has been remodeled and restructured to offer visitors more of an intimate experience when meeting with an adoption counselor; its education room was converted into a new cat adoption area, allowing additional space for animals and visitors to connect.

“Our cats are now housed in ‘cat condos,’ large glass rooms where people can go in and interact with them,” McHugh-Smith said.

Increasing the nonprofit’s capacity for care and safety is the focus of the expansion, she said.

“Colorado Springs was named one of the most dog-friendly cities, and we want to make sure homeless animals in our care get the same kind of treatment,” she said.

Phase two will include the build out of a barn and corral for livestock, and creation of a private dog park that will provide a secure area for dogs to play and be outside.

The nonprofit consists of about 1,000 volunteers and cares for as many as 150 dogs on a daily basis.

“For the I-25/ Cimarron project, the highway took some of our property where our volunteers could safely walk dogs,” McHugh-Smith said. “We’ve purchased property next door and have been able to fence off some area in the meantime.”

Since its facility was constructed in 1997, the HSPPR has cared for more than a quarter of a million animals and increased its capacity for care by 28 percent.

“We want to raise our level of care and type of housing for our animals as well as meet state regulations,” McHugh-Smith said.

To donate and learn more on the Humane Society’s capital campaign visit https://www.hsppr.org/springs/monthly.