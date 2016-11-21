Co-working concept wins Startup Weekend gold

Local nonprofit Peak Startup threw down the entrepreneurial gauntlet once again at Epicentral Coworking last weekend during the fourth annual Colorado Springs Startup Weekend — an event designed to promote the small business ecosystem through a 54-hour startup challenge.

After a launch event Nov. 11 at the downtown co-working space, a variety of business developers, programmers, designers and other enthusiasts formed six teams that worked tirelessly through the weekend to develop business models that they pitched to a panel of judges two days later.

“It was rough,” said Richard Gabe, a 73-year-old participant. “I’m not as young and energetic as I used to be.”

The event concluded at 7 p.m. Sunday, after the six competing teams pitched their business models to a panel of judges that included: Allison Jones, a U.S. Paralympic cyclist and engineer at Titan Robotics; Toddi Norum, an entrepreneur and vice president of the Peak Startup board; and Paul Nielsen, an entrepreneur and Peak Startup board member.

The judging criteria were lumped into three primary categories — validation, execution and design, and business model. The teams were given five minutes each to deliver their pitch, followed by another three minutes of question-and-answer time with the judges.

Three teams were chosen as winners and awarded prize packages worth a total of more than $50,000, including business consulting from the Small Business Development Center, memberships in the co-working space at Catalyst Campus, brand management provided by Blakely + Co., services from TechStars in Boulder, as well as culture coaching from the Kittridge Connection, owned by local entrepreneur Bob Kittridge.

“What you’ve learned here — and the contacts you’ve made here — is much more important than any prize package or notoriety you could receive,” Chris Franz, Peak Startup board president, told the competitors.

WINNERS

The first-place winner was OpenMoto, a four-member team that conceptualized a co-working space for members of the local motorcycle community. Kyle Campbell, who delivered the team’s pitch, derived the idea from a problem he had as a high school motorcycle lover.

“When I was in high school, I had to work [on my motorcycle] in my gravel driveway,” Campbell said. “My back was pressed up against the gravel; it was dark; it was cold … and I was broke. … My problem was that I didn’t have the adequate space, tools or community to help me work on my project.”

Campbell said the team’s solution to his problem was an idea for a motorcycle co-working space that is essentially a shared garage with access to tools and community.

“We found three or four models nationwide that provide one or two of the services we would provide,” Campbell said, adding OpenMoto would also incorporate a “strong social aspect.”

According to the group’s market research, there is an interest in Colorado Springs for a joint garage. Davin Neubacher, founder of local company Navakai and a motorcycle enthusiast, told the team he would be willing to pay $125 per month in membership fees for space in OpenMoto, especially since it had a strong social element.

The company would provide three levels of membership, Campbell said, and would also like to incorporate beer and coffee sales. The team also wants to eventually franchise the business to 10 other U.S. cities and host a network of nationwide events.

Campbell, a self-described community builder, and Gabe, a business developer, worked with marketer Cathee Gao and designer Chris Frees on the project.

The second-place winner was Cryptly, a team that pitched a business plan that would serve to legitimize and secure the use of cryptocurrencies (the most famous of which is BitCoin), and the third-place winner was FlyBacon, which envisioned a business that would provide the close-range delivery of food via drone at events such as concerts and sporting events.

Other competing teams included: Roy Rock, which developed a concept for an indestructible dog toy made with armored Kevlar material; ShareBike, which conceived of an idea for an Uber-like business model focused on allowing people to rent bikes from others via a mobile app; and VR Cockpit, which came up with a concept for a virtual reality-based array of computer monitors that they posited would save companies money by increasing work-station productivity.

The first-place winner of last year’s Startup Weekend was Narrativ, which developed an app that would allow users to collaborate with each other on real-time story creation. The fledgling company closed earlier this year after a series of challenges, entrepreneur Connor McCormick told attendees at Peak Startup’s 2016 Business Wake at Epicentral earlier this month.

Other Startup Weekend first-place winners include 2013’s Tacky Threads, a team led by Sherryl Johnson that came up with the idea for a clothing line specifically for children with sensory processing disorder, autism or attention deficit disorder.