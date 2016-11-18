McNicholas discovers love of baseball, Springs

Kaitlyn McNicholas discovered Colorado Springs during an internship for a degree in sports management from Fresno State University. After a semester here, the Bay Area graduate decided to make the Springs her home.

She now is a project manager for the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association, a Colorado Springs-based organization that advocates for former players and promotes the game of baseball, as well as provides support and assistance for fans and wives.

McNicholas spoke with the Business Journal about her growing love for baseball, why sports are important for any community and what she thinks about opportunities for young professionals in Colorado Springs.

Where are you from?

I’m from California and went to Fresno State to get a bachelor’s degree in sports management. I worked for the Fresno athletic department and did some work with some of the minor-league teams there. I made a contact at the Mountain West division, who recommended I intern with the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association. I started interning in the spring of 2014. I grew into the role, and when a position came open in May 2014, I applied for it.

What do you do?

I am responsible for membership and development for the organization. We’re a nonprofit that promotes the game of baseball and works to meet the needs of former players. We provide programs for fans and make sure the fans feel included. Our funding comes from fans, current players and former players. The current players provide a lot of the funding. We have a program called Legends for Youth, which is a free youth clinic we provide to kids all over the world. Former players show up, teach the fundamentals of the game, and encourage kids to stay in school, work hard to succeed.

I started full-time as a special projects assistant. It was a new role, and once I started it turned into more than what the leadership thought it would be. I have a passion for events, for customer service. So now I do a lot of outreach, I host events; I am the main contact for former players and provide the customer service for their needs. It lets me be very involved with them. Now I’m a program coordinator so I’m involved in every aspect with members, events and players. It’s a big-picture role.

Are you a baseball fan?

I wasn’t, growing up. Since I’ve had this experience, I’ve grown to love it. I now have a very deep love for the game. It’s not just a sport. Baseball is about our national heritage. We have so much strong fan support; people feel very passionate about baseball. It’s bigger than just the game itself.

What do you like about Colorado Springs?

I love how involved the other young professionals are. This organization is a great example. We are mostly 18- to 30-year-olds, so the atmosphere here is very young. And I see that with other sports organizations. I think the city doesn’t get enough credit for how engaged and involved young professionals are here. It’s exciting to see young professionals play such a big role in the community, that there are so many opportunities here to get involved. Everywhere I go, I see young professionals making an impact.

What can the city do to retain more young professionals?

Colorado Springs needs to make people more aware of all the opportunities here. It’s a great place for young professionals — there are so many nonprofits here, so many ways to make a difference. We have a mix of breweries and restaurants — and what brings people together like food and drinks? We just need more awareness of all the great things that are going on here, all the opportunities.

Who’s your favorite baseball player?

Brooks Robinson, who is our alumni association president. He played for the Baltimore Orioles and is a Hall of Famer. He’s the most genuine, heartfelt person I’ve ever met. He’s always willing to participate in events, write a letter, give a call. He’s someone I look up to because of his passion about baseball and about the communities he’s a part of.