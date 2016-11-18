Alternative location being considered for Larry Ochs Sports Complex

A multi-use youth sports complex first proposed for N. Powers Boulevard near the intersection of Old Ranch Road and Chapel Hills Drive may be moving. That decision is partially pending the results of public input, as well as a ruling by the advisory board of the city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department. The advisory board will make its decision during its regularly scheduled meeting Dec. 8.

“Responding to the requests by the residents, the Parks Department has taken specific steps to explore options related to access and location,” a news release from the city states.

The proposed alternate location is near Colorado Crossing at the intersection of Interquest and Voyager parkways.

In the Parks and Recreation Department’s 2014 master plan update, “citizens voiced strong support for new sport complex facilities within our community,” the release states. “With an increase in the number of teams participating in a variety of sports, local field time is becoming more of a challenge to meet the demands. The development of the Larry Ochs Sports Complex will allow the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department to better meet the needs of the community.”

“The city engaged the broader community including: youth organizations looking for a place to play baseball, organizations that see the need for increased multi-use field space, neighbors who reside in close proximity to the site, and all who want to see Colorado Springs be successful,” according to the release.

Moving forward, there are two potential outcomes pending both the advisory board’s and council’s decisions: The complex could be built at its current proposed location and the Parks Department completes the master plan process for that park, or it could be relocated to the alternate site.

If city council elects to continue exploring the viability of an alternative location for the Larry Ochs Sports Complex, the Parks Department will engage the public in two additional public processes.

If the Parks Department hears strong support from the community not to explore alternative options; the current public process will continue.

If the current master plan is accepted by Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, the complex will be constructed once funding is realized. But there is strong support from the community to continue exploring alternative options, the mayor will review the merits of the relocation of the complex and city council would have to make a formal consideration of the relocation of the complex.

The public can continue to offer input prior to the advisory board meeting at [email protected].