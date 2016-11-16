Blog: Colorado Springs Startup Weekend winners

Daily News

Colorado Springs Startup Weekend winners

Members of the OpenMoto team hear news of their Startup Weekend victory.

Dozens of de facto entrepreneurs worked through the weekend (Nov. 11-13) to develop business models as part of Peak Startup’s fourth annual Startup Weekend, which was hosted by Epicentral Coworking in downtown Colorado Springs.

After 54 hours spent working on various potentially-marketable concepts, six teams presented their business plans to a panel of judges and a crowd of interested locals Sunday night. For more information, read this week’s Colorado Springs Business Journal. Here were the competition’s gold, silver and bronze winners:

OpenMoto3

First Place Winner: OpenMoto, a team that developed a concept for a motorcycle co-working space with shared garages and a strong social element.

Cryptly

Second Place: Cryptly, a team that pitched a business plan that would serve to legitimize and secure the use of cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin.

FlyBacon

Third Place: FlyBacon, which envisioned a business that would provide the close-range delivery of food via drone at events such as concerts and sporting events.

