Blog: Colorado Springs Startup Weekend winners

Dozens of de facto entrepreneurs worked through the weekend (Nov. 11-13) to develop business models as part of Peak Startup’s fourth annual Startup Weekend, which was hosted by Epicentral Coworking in downtown Colorado Springs.

After 54 hours spent working on various potentially-marketable concepts, six teams presented their business plans to a panel of judges and a crowd of interested locals Sunday night. For more information, read this week’s Colorado Springs Business Journal. Here were the competition’s gold, silver and bronze winners: