2016 Women of Influence: Lynne Jones

If you ask those who nominated her, Lynne Jones, vice president of marketing and business development for Colorado Springs Health Partners, has been a woman of influence for years. She’s just now receiving the recognition.

Jones currently serves as the vice president of business development and marketing for Colorado Springs Health Partners where she just celebrated her 17th anniversary. She says she enjoys working with both her team and the community toward better outcomes for patients and the improved health of the community as a whole. Jones has more than 20 years of experience in health care and ancillary health services marketing.

Prior to her work in the health care industry, Jones worked with the state of Colorado, building community coalitions and working with human service organizations and nonprofits involved with substance abuse prevention.

Jones is described by colleagues as an integral part of CSHP’s recent transition to DaVita Inc. During that transition, Jones created and carried out strategies so CSHP could continue to focus on patient-centered care throughout the Pikes Peak region.

In addition to her duties at CSHP, Jones stays extremely involved in the community. She is co-chairwoman of the Colorado Springs Regional Business Alliance’s health care team and chairwoman of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Education Day and Luncheon; she served on the board of directors for Ormao Dance Company and has served on the Colorado Springs Osteopathic Foundation’s board of directors.

Personal Mantra: “I strive to embrace challenges to continue to learn and grow, to approach everything I do from a positive perspective and to be true to myself so I can be supportive of people I engage with and serve as a catalyst as they move toward achieving their potential.”

“Lynne is extremely involved in our community and is constantly supporting other organizations through her work at CSHP, but also outside of CSHP,” said Jan Johnson, artistic director of Ormao Dance Company. “Lynne consistently supported the Ormao mission by attending as many events as possible, helping in the box office, meeting and greeting guests and, of course, providing wine and snacks.”

Beth O’Brien, marketing director at CSHP, has known Jones for the better part of a decade.

“In the nearly seven years I have known Lynne, I am proud to call her my friend as well as colleague,” O’Brien said. “She is not a woman who is a loud voice in the community or company, but her presence is certainly deliberate and necessary, however often overlooked.”

C.J. Moore, public affairs director at Kaiser Permanente, calls Jones a friend.

“She is a key player in positioning CSHP as one of the leading medical groups in this community, as well as a consistent presence in partnerships among many different health care companies in the Pikes Peak region,” Moore said.

Laurel Prud’homme, director of communications and events with the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs, said she and Jones have also been friends for many years.

“To only describe Lynne’s work ethic and successes would be a discredit to her, as her family life and passions extend far beyond her career,” Prud’homme said, adding, “Her ability to gracefully juggle so many interests and obligations is simply who she is … quite an extraordinary lady.”

But Jones places the credit elsewhere.

“I am a humble recipient of this honor,” she said, “because of the many women who have influenced me over my 30 years of being privileged to be part of the Colorado Springs community — and my husband who has supported me and encouraged me through all of my endeavors.”

— Bryan Grossman