Retirement money: The gap needs to close

Retirement for our generation is likely to look much different than our parents’ retirement.

Fewer people in our generation can count on a company pension or Social Security to fund retirement. As a result, people today are feeling both financial anxiety and uncertainty. In fact, the majority of Americans (85 percent) feel financial anxiety and more than a quarter of Americans (28 percent) say they worry about their finances every day, according to the Northwestern Mutual 2016 Planning and Progress Study, a research project that takes an in-depth look at how behavior about money affects long-term financial security. And the study shows that single people are less confident than their married counterparts. Singles are nearly twice as likely as married people to feel “not at all” financially secure (38 percent of single men and women combined versus 23 percent of married men and women combined).

The study also shows that one third of Americans (32 percent) don’t have a clear picture of their financial obligations or their future need — and that leads to only one in five people (20 percent) feeling “very confident” they’ll be able to achieve their financial goals, the study said.

To make matters worse, the study showed few Americans have any investments beyond a savings account. Only 45 percent have stocks, bonds or mutual funds; only 27 percent have permanent life insurance. About 26 percent have term life insurance and 16 percent have annuities.

FINANCIAL RISKS

One of today’s biggest myths is that Coloradans can achieve financial security through investments alone; however, equities are only part of the picture. The incomplete approach leaves families living with anxiety or a false sense of security. At Northwestern Mutual, our goal is to remove uncertainty about long-term financial security and enable people to live life differently, with confidence.

Being confident in retirement means more than setting aside money. It is protecting money, too. There are big risks in retirement to consider:

1) Longevity — the risk of outliving retirement savings;

2) Market volatility — the risk of a down market on retirement income;

3) Inflation and taxes — the risk of a devaluing U.S. dollar over a 30-year retirement, and the risk of increasing taxes;

4) Health care — the risk of rising costs, which are currently rising much faster than inflation in the U.S.;

5) Long-term care — the risk of needing services not covered by Medicare, Medicaid or even health insurance; and

6) Leaving a legacy — the risk of spending down assets in retirement and diminishing your ability to leave gifts to loved ones or loved causes.

A POSSIBLE SOLUTION

Permanent life insurance is often overlooked as part of a holistic financial plan that provides many flexible, living benefits beyond the death benefit. Owning a permanent life insurance policy can help ensure that if anything were to happen to you, your family’s financial goals could still be met. Permanent life insurance also allows you to build up cash value to help fund unexpected medical expenses, business expenses, college tuition and other unplanned expenses.

For many retirees, the cash value of a life insurance policy can be a critical source of income to weather a down stock market.

Instead of tapping low-valued investments, retirees can utilize the cash value as a supplemental source of income, while waiting for markets to rebound.

The cash value of a permanent life insurance policy grows tax-deferred and generally may be withdrawn tax- and penalty-free up to the amount of premiums paid. In addition, policy-owners are eligible to receive dividends, and Northwestern Mutual has paid a dividend each year since 1872. Though not guaranteed and subject to change, Northwestern Mutual is projecting a $5.2 billion total dividend payout to policy-owners in 2017.

I urge people to close the gap. Don’t just set money aside to get to retirement, but through retirement. Building a holistic financial plan integrating investments to grow wealth coupled with risk protection products help defend what matters most. When you replace anxiety and doubts with confidence, that’s when you can live life differently.

Kevin Kaveney is managing director and wealth management adviser for Northwestern Mutual, the marketing name for the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company. Based in Colorado Springs, he can be reached at 719-578-4000 or at [email protected]. His website is kevinkaveney.com.