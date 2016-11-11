Nonprofits: Capital campaigns make progress

With more than 2,000 nonprofits in Colorado Springs, several are still trying to reach fundraising goals for capital campaigns. And while donor dollars remain competitive, projects are moving forward, thanks to relationship-building and community education, according to a few organizations.
Springs Rescue Mission is less than a week away from opening its 150-bed, year-round shelter, and community relations director Stu Davis said he thinks more donations will surface once the shelter is up and running.
“When people see the new shelter we are building, and the value that people will start to feel when they are clean, cared for and well taken care of, I believe our community will respond in incredible ways to help us finish what we’ve started,” he said. “As buildings move from concept to concrete, it’s easier to catch the vision for it and jump on board.”
The nonprofit began its three-year capital campaign last November, with a goal to raise $13.8 million to build additional shelter capacity, including a day center with laundry facilities.
The campaign will continue through 2018 and has received more than $10 million in commitments so far.
The campaign is certainly progressing and approaching an exciting season, Davis said, however, the organization needs those who have made commitments to write their checks for construction to progress.
“We also need others who have not jumped in yet to make a commitment so we can start heading toward the finish line,” he said.
As soon as the shelter opens, crews will begin work on phase two — to create a new resource center in the adjacent buildings.
The facility should open by mid-spring 2017 and will include 16 showers, laundry machines, educational resources and connections to partner agencies. The final component of the project — a dining hall that seats 200 — will be constructed by summer 2017, Davis said.
“This project will be built on the generosity of people in our community who see the value in our homeless friends — and we feel so grateful to be a part of it,” he said. “There is a lot of competition for capital campaign dollars in our community right now. While there have been some tough days so far, I have never been more confident that we will get there.”
Davis said some people in the community may not understand what the mission’s trying to accomplish, but they should recognize its economic and social impact on the community at large.
“We believe that providing a place of dignity and hope for our most vulnerable men and women is not only compassionate, but also has an important economic impact,” he said.
“It creates a city that is friendly to every citizen, and welcoming to new businesses and tourism venues.”
JA BIZTOWN AND FINANCE PARK
Donors have committed $3.5 million to Junior Achievement’s capital campaign for JA BizTown and the Gil Johnson Finance Park, programs to develop local students’ workforce, entrepreneurial and financial readiness skills.
The campaign began in 2012 and has a remaining need for $205,562. El Pomar Foundation, the city’s largest grant-maker, recently awarded JA a $200,000 challenge grant in support of naming the Center for Free Enterprise — a simulated city that will run the BizTown and Finance Park — after Karl Flemke, a former JA USA president who played a role in bringing the nonprofit’s national headquarters to Colorado Springs.
Because of a $100,000 grant from Hewlett-Packard Enterprise and the HPE Colorado Springs Site Council, the BizTown and Finance Park will include state-of-the-art technology, said CEO Carrie McKee.
“The impact that JA BizTown and JA Finance Park will have on our region — and its future — will be incredibly positive,” she said. “We have felt very fortunate that so many foundations, companies and individuals have invested in JA and believe in the importance of inspiring and preparing our young people to succeed in a global economy.”
Although McKee said she is confident in meeting the campaign’s financial goal, construction on the facility won’t begin until it’s fully funded.
“Though we always hope that a capital campaign will not affect the daily operating budget’s fundraising, we — like many others — have seen a decline in those gifts over the past few years despite our efforts to not cannibalize our contributors,” she said.
“We’ve seen this especially when individuals, companies or corporations want to support the capital campaign, but have a limited annual budget and end up splitting their annual gift between the two options.”
SILVER KEY
Silver Key has completed 66 percent of its first-ever capital campaign to pay for purchasing and renovation costs for its new building on South Murray Boulevard, said Chief Development Officer Lorri Orwig.
The nonprofit hosted its grand opening Nov. 4 and is focused on completing the campaign by bringing more people to the building and sharing more about its mission, goals and progress, Orwig said.
“No campaign is ever simple, so we are creating some opportunities for donors to have lunch, hear our story and learn how they can help,” she said.
For 45 years, Silver Key has provided transportation, nutrition and case management assistance to citizens older than 60 in El Paso County, serving more than 6,000 annually.
In June, the nonprofit sold its previous Westside building on Bott Avenue and moved into its new location in July to provide clients with more space, privacy and easier access to services.
“As soon as the campaign is fully funded we can complete the build-out for case management and our thrift store,” she said.
Current numbers
Silver Key
Campaign from April 2015 to November 2017
Project: Renovate new building
Fundraising goal: $5.5 million
Money committed: $3.94 million
Remaining need: $1.5 million
Springs Rescue Mission
Campaign from November 2015 to 2018
Project: New homeless shelter and day center to expand services
Fundraising goal: $13.8 million
Money committed: $10 million
Junior Achievement
Campaign from 2012 to 2016
Project: Center for Free Enterprise
Fundraising goal: $3.9 million
Money raised: $3.5 million
Remaining need: $205,562
