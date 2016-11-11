Barker finds career assisting seniors

Although his career path has been very different than he expected, Jody Barker is excelling in what he calls his “dream job.”

Originally from the East Coast, Barker started his career in communications and dreamed of working for a newspaper. After working in the Washington, D.C., area, he and his wife moved to Colorado Springs in 1996, where Barker was given the opportunity to serve as editor of Life After 50 (previously the Senior Times).

In that role, he realized the extent of his passion for helping seniors in the community. Barker went through a couple more career changes — running a senior home care agency and starting his own public relations firm -— before becoming assistant director of the Colorado Springs Senior Center in 2011. Barker, who has since become executive director, spoke to the Business Journal about his career, his passions and how they’ve combined in his role with the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region.

Could you start by telling us a bit about your background?

My wife and I met while we both were in college in Virginia, got married right after graduation and moved to the metro D.C. area. … Both of our degrees were in communications and journalism, and I was just not having any luck finding work, so I ended up working for a camera company in D.C. … and then my wife got a job here in 1996, so we moved to Colorado Springs.

What has the evolution of your career been like?

I worked for Pentax on the south side of Denver for about a year before I was offered a position to run the Life After 50 newspaper here in town. Communications and journalism being my background, I was very excited. And that was my entrance into the senior services community. … I started volunteering with the Senior Resource Council and really found a love for making connections for seniors and their families to get the resources they need. … I decided to open my own PR firm specifically to support senior services agencies. I did that for about three years, which allowed me to continue to do volunteer work, and I became public information officer for the Senior Resource Council. … From 2004 to 2011, I served as the regional operations director for a home care agency here in town. … Then in 2011, I got a call about an opening here at the Senior Center and was asked if I was interested. This had actually been my dream job. … So I was really pleased to be able to come on as assistant director.

How has the center changed?

By the time I came on in 2011, the Senior Center was a few months into its transition from being operated by the city to being operated by the Housing Authority. There were still a lot of unknowns to be worked through with that transition, but I really enjoyed working for the Housing Authority. … We got to learn how to operate on a shoestring budget and how to meet needs for as many people as possible with as little outlay as possible -— so we got to be pretty creative. … The Housing Authority decided they could no longer operate the Senior Center … and the YMCA stepped in to take over operations last year.

Were you always interested in going into the nonprofit sector?

I had never worked in the nonprofit sector until joining the Senior Center in 2011, but that was under the Housing Authority, which is actually a quasi-federal government entity. I believe my desire to help those around me, to find ways to collaborate and make things better, is a natural fit for a nonprofit.

What is your biggest challenge as executive director of the Senior Center?

As the city grows, we expect the aging population to triple in size over the next 20 to 30 years. … That makes our mission to determine what we need to know in order to get the programs in place to support that growth. … We want the aging population in our community to know they have a safe place to go to take classes, to engage in the community and to feel that they belong. So the goal is to do everything we need to do, so they know what is available to them. … The biggest challenge we have is making sure the general public knows these services are available.

What is your favorite part of this job?

The interaction with the public — the interaction with the seniors we serve. I also really enjoy interacting with my colleagues … because the people that I work with throughout the community have the same desires I do, and that is to make sure people have the services or the education they need as they age.

What spurred your interest in working with this demographic?

I grew up in a very service-oriented family, and seniors were always a part of that. … Originally I wanted to be working for a newspaper, but once I got into senior services I realized this is really what I enjoy. People talk about the dream jobs they have growing up or in college, but this is the dream job I discovered after learning what I’m really connected to.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

I really enjoy photography. Any time my wife and I are out hiking, on vacation, taking a road trip -— the camera is with me. I like to give myself photo assignments. I’ve also turned that love into teaching photography classes here at the Senior Center.