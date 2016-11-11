Air Force, industry work to modernize cyber training

Last week, industry experts and Air Force personnel harnessed the power of creativity by brainstorming new designs, exchanging ideas and conceptualizing prototypes in a no-holds-barred effort to find ways to inspire airmen to build careers in cybersecurity.

About 33 airmen, officers and specialists in fields including marketing, health care and computer gaming teamed up for the Cyber 21st Century Training Model held Oct. 31-Nov. 4 at RT Logic.

Organized by the Center for Technology, Research and Commercialization at Catalyst Campus and the Air Force Academy’s CyberWorx program, participants used sticky notes and drew illustrations to tap into an artistic mindset and develop models to engage and encourage airmen in cybersecurity fields.

“It was truly a design thinking sprint, where we were throwing out crazy ideas and saying, ‘Where can we see value?’” said Sara Kinney, participant and CEO of Rim Technologies LLC. “Design thinking is very different from the traditional prototype development process. It allowed us to break up some barriers and imagine what something could be, without saying, ‘no’ to ideas that even seemed silly.”

Design thinking is a series of cognitive exercises that helps people develop creative solutions to business and industry problems. First developed by Stanford University’s d.school, the process is designed to develop innovators in any field.

Lt. Col. Mark Reith, an assistant professor of computer science at the Air Force Institute of Technology, said the session allowed teams to explore the more emotional, psychological sides of cybersecurity, discussing: “How can the Air Force recruit the right individuals into the field, allow more flexibility to grow their careers and make sure they’ve got the aptitude and attitude to be successful?”

“It’s not just a ‘techy’ problem,’” he said. “Cyber is multi-disciplinary — it requires a multi-disciplinary solution.”

ENGAGING THE FORCE

The six teams spent the week developing themes for the 21st-century classroom. On the last day, the groups briefed CyberWorx leaders on their ideas for building cyberwarriors of the future.

“What was eye-opening for me is how much art and other disciplines — that aren’t science, technology, engineering or math — rather artistic endeavors and psychological factors, affect the retention and development of our workforce,” Kinney said.

“With technology progressing rapidly, how can we have content management and tech insertion in a way that captures the energy and spirit behind the workforce and technology dynamics that we’re experiencing today?”

Kinney said she would never have linked cartoons with cyber, but she saw the connection through design thinking.

“I think that’s where things are headed — mobile and distributive platforms with real-time operations-driven requirements,” she said.

GAMIFICATION

Incorporating virtual reality and gamification into training was a key theme during collaboration.

Ricky Davis, a designer at game development studio Fourth Axis in Denver, took part in a session and said he was initially skeptical about the connection between cybersecurity and video games.

“We’re [creating] video games and working on a science-fiction fantasy game for kids,” he said.

But it came together for him on the first day, Davis said, when he realized the kind of motivation that comes from competition — or even an awards system within a curriculum — and how it can play a significant role in workforce retention and engagement.

“… Including a rank system within the interface would allow cyber candidates the opportunity to show motivation and really prove themselves,” he said.

CROWDSOURCING

Another concept developed during the weeklong course involved distributing a model wherein content could be built and then shared with all the Air Force cyber teams, allowing everyone to view the information concurrently.

“It would create a consistency across the force and instead of every school house or unit building their own content, they could publish it on a cloud server and others could contribute, saving everyone time and money,” Reith said.

And the Air Force could create a reputation system, rating good and bad content, he added.

“Experiences could be shared directly from operators to the training side. Sometimes that’s lost because they’re different stovepipes,” Reith said. “… This would create a dynamic, agile approach, getting out the latest information.”

FLEXIBILITY

The teams also suggested the Air Force give airmen more leeway in deciding their cyber career path and create more flexibility with the curriculum.

“Today you’re given an Air Force Specialty Code and supposed to just fit the bill,” Reith said. “Whether or not you’ve had prior experience or are ready for it, it’s simply a plug-and-play based off a number.”

Changing the system will give the Air Force a tactical edge, Reith said.

“When we marry up people and talent, [people who are] interested in a specific topic and put them in jobs where they can be innovative, that’s where the magic happens — where everything comes together because they will optimize the job on their [own] accord,” he said. “They’ll spend extra hours to find a better way to do it versus being forced into a job where they don’t like it or may not be prepared for.”

For the training model to progress, a culture change needs to occur, Kinney said. People need to recognize the model’s power and be inspired to use it, she said.

“I think we’re at the beginning of a process that requires a major culture shift, and [we need to] communicate that to leaders and stakeholders to get a buy-in,” she said.

Following the course, CyberWorx leaders are expected to share some of the proposed concepts with Air Force Space Command and Air Education and Training Command leaders this week.

“We’ve cast a large net and put everything on the table in terms of our creativity and consolidated ideas,” Reith said. “If these are ideas they want to pursue, then it would be an opportunity to come together again.”

It doesn’t end here, Kinney said.

“This is the beginning of a journey to modernize our cyberspace training and build relationships that will help us make these ideas happen,” she said. “Data can be dry, and I see definite synergies with what the Air Force is doing in terms of articulating the data and getting users engaged with it.”