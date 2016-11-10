New flight services to be added at Colorado Springs airport next year

After a banner year for the tourism industry in Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region, Mayor John Suthers confirmed Nov. 3 at the Colorado Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau’s annual tourism dinner that Frontier Airlines will add more routes at Colorado Springs’ airport in 2017.

Suther’s said the airport’s Commercial Aeronautical Zone continues to track new businesses and is seeing existing businesses expand.

“As we hoped, the increased revenue on the general aviation side of the airport has allowed us to reduce fees charged to our commercial carriers has resulted in Frontier Airlines returning to Colorado Springs,” he said. “Already this year they’ve started daily direct flights to Las Vegas, Phoenix and Orlando and we expect several additional flights in the very near future.”

Suthers said planes at the airport are up 5 percent over the last year, and the year-end forecast shows nearly 10 percent, year-over-year growth.

“Just with the existing destinations, we expect to be up 100,000 next year, and if additional destinations are added we will be up even more than that,” he said.

Growth and investment at the airport is a way to promote Colorado Springs’ strong tourism economy, Suthers said.

“The great part is that while people from Colorado Springs are flying to Las Vegas, Phoenix and Orlando, people in Phoenix, Orlando and Las Vegas are flying to Colorado Springs,” he said. “I implore all Colorado Springs and southern Colorado residents to do it yourself and encourage others to look before you book and fly from Colorado Springs whenever possible.”

Frontier Airlines is making a difference for the airport, said Doug Price, CEO of the CVB.

“The airline has told the mayor and I that there will be additional flights because they are very pleased with the results so far,” he said.