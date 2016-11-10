Great Wolf Lodge Colorado Springs is hiring

Colorado Springs’ first indoor water park and family resort will open at the end of next month and needs hundreds of new employees.

Great Wolf Lodge Colorado Springs will host two information sessions on its 500 new part-time and full-time opportunities from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 10 and Nov. 15 at The Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, Hal Littrell Pavilion, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive.

Open positions range from restaurant servers, lifeguards, gift shop attendants, housekeepers, culinary and front desk agents; attendees will have the opportunity to meet with Great Wolf Lodge department managers and directors.

Registration isn’t required to attend and job seekers can learn about Great Wolf Lodge and details on job opportunities that will best fit their skillset, said Derrek Kinzel, regional vice president of operations for Great Wolf Resorts, Inc.

“We’re looking for employees who have a passion for customer service and family entertainment, and are looking to join an exciting, fun and collaborative team,” he said. “Colorado Springs residents who are looking for new career opportunities and seasonal or weekend work in the family hospitality industry can start or continue their careers with North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts.”

No interviews or hiring will occur at the meetings; interested candidates can also apply online at jobs.net/jobs/great-wolf-lodge/en-us/Search/United-States/location/Colorado/Colorado-Springs/.

Great Wolf Lodge Colorado Springs is bringing an exciting new brand and employer to the market, Kinzel said.

“At Great Wolf Lodge, we’re focused on providing a first-class year-round family experience that is fun and memorable, and we look forward to creating the right team in Colorado Springs to help us do that,” he said.

The year-round, 10-floor resort will include water forts, four- to six-story slides, a Ben & Jerry’s, buffet, bars and a kids’ spa. The adventure park will offer games, family-style bowling, a ropes course, miniature golf and a climbing wall.

Guests can book rooms at the resort beginning Dec. 16 at greatwolf.com/colorado-springs.